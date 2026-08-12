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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
1d

'Peer review is not a neutral mechanism floating above these incentives. It is embedded within them.'

I think of it as dogma enforcement.

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Charles Fire's avatar
Charles Fire
1d

"Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men". So saith Lord Acton in his letter to the clergy of his day. Why have we not learned from this time-tested maxim? Because. Reasons. Probably the same reasons there are no wealthy chimpanzees. But what if the rule of thumb for truth was wisdom instead of wealth? Does government (or the collective) know or merely pretend that it knows? There is a difference between truth and verisimilitude and math philosopher Karl Popper pointed out that while all scientific theories are false, some are more truthful than others.

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