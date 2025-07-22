The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
4dEdited

I've subscribed to the STAT News daily newsletter for years. They're a reliable indicator of the direction Pharma defenders are going on various topics. During Covid they instituted a paywall and took away commenting on remaining free articles.

Having unusually low blood pressure, I find STAT News useful for boosting it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4d

Every villain proclaimed a hero, by MSM. And every hero, a villain in the land of upside down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture