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Hey guys, I have a new investigation reporting on an FDA safety office that unearthed internal agency investigations that found Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines caused the deaths of children, mainly through heart inflammation (myocarditis) leading to cardiac death. The FDA had completed these investigations during the Biden years but they were buried and never made public.

FDA safety officers then recommended adding a clear warning to the vaccine labels—yet ten months later the FDA has taken no action.

When The New York Times first obtained these internal agency materials, their reporters framed the FDA safety officers’ findings as a political attack on vaccines rather than serious safety work, quoting Biden-era FDA officials and pharma advisors who dismissed the evidence without fully disclosing their industry ties.

U.S. pathologists have previously linked the sudden deaths of two teenage boys to a second Pfizer dose, and German researchers concluded in 2022 that 5 of 35 deaths shortly after COVID jabs were likely or possibly vaccine-related.

You can read the full story with links to documents here: “COVID Coverup: FDA Suppressing Evidence of Vaccine’s Risks for Children”.

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