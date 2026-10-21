1 minute read
Hey guys, I have a new investigation reporting on an FDA safety office that unearthed internal agency investigations that found Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines caused the deaths of children, mainly through heart inflammation (myocarditis) leading to cardiac death. The FDA had completed these investigations during the Biden years but they were buried and never made public.
FDA safety officers then recommended adding a clear warning to the vaccine labels—yet ten months later the FDA has taken no action.
When The New York Times first obtained these internal agency materials, their reporters framed the FDA safety officers’ findings as a political attack on vaccines rather than serious safety work, quoting Biden-era FDA officials and pharma advisors who dismissed the evidence without fully disclosing their industry ties.
U.S. pathologists have previously linked the sudden deaths of two teenage boys to a second Pfizer dose, and German researchers concluded in 2022 that 5 of 35 deaths shortly after COVID jabs were likely or possibly vaccine-related.
You can read the full story with links to documents here: “COVID Coverup: FDA Suppressing Evidence of Vaccine’s Risks for Children”.
The DisInformation Chronicle is a community-supported publication. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Somebody should be doing jail time for this cover-up.
Senator Johnson has doggedly pursued the truth. When you see how politicians here in Canada and the U.S can’t make ground it makes you realize how thoroughly corrupt it all is. These people still hiding it all including not putting warnings on the product reflects their sickness.