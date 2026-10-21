The DisInformation Chronicle

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David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
6d

Somebody should be doing jail time for this cover-up.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
6d

Senator Johnson has doggedly pursued the truth. When you see how politicians here in Canada and the U.S can’t make ground it makes you realize how thoroughly corrupt it all is. These people still hiding it all including not putting warnings on the product reflects their sickness.

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