Former national security analyst and author Dennis Molinaro joins Can’t Be Censored to deliver a chilling warning: Canada is “under assault” by China’s covert foreign interference operations. He reveals how Beijing allegedly targets Canadian politicians, business leaders, and institutions to quietly shape decisions from the inside. Molinaro connects the dots from Canada’s historic relationship with China under Pierre Trudeau to modern-day national security threats, and addresses explosive questions surrounding COVID-19 and Canada’s National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. He also examines why intelligence warnings continue to be ignored. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tb8zCp3VTU

