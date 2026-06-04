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Mitch Barrie's avatar
Mitch Barrie
8h

Reminder: the suggestion that the virus originated in a lab in China is racist. However, the notion the virus appeared in a wet market because the Chinese eat weird shit is not racist.

No one wants to be racist.

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
12h

Great interview yesterday, Thacker. Thank you. And this continues that goodness. Am ordering his book.

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