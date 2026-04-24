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Imran Ahmed posted on his LinkedIn account this photo of him with Democratic Party Senator Adam Schiff.

I first started following Imran Ahmed and the Center for Countering Digital Hate back in 2023 when I noticed he had come out of nowhere yet got the attention of the Biden White House as a purported expert on disinformation. This was at the height of the pandemic, and I had concluded that much of the COVID news we were being fed was half-baked, and the gangs of fact checkers, disinformation reporters, and misinformation experts were politically aligned with the Democratic Party and were helping censor their critics.

I didn’t completely understand what was going on with this censorship movement, but none of it made any sense. And it smelled like a political campaign with the Center for Countering Digital Hate at the center. Imran Ahmed was working very closely with Democratic Party politicians and he was a favorite expert when legacy media needed to smear critics of the Biden administration and COVID vaccines, such Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was then running against Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

Well, more evidence supporting my suspicions came to light in a New York federal court room earlier this month. Citing my reporting, the Trump administration began deportation proceedings last December against Ahmed for aiding a project to censor Americans, and I have learned that Democratic Party lawyers have come forward to fight back and keep Ahmed in the States.

Here’s the proof in the court documents.

Ahmed’s lawyers filed a motion that included this email which shows a Department of Justice lawyer writing to Imran Ahmed’s 11 attorneys.

That’s right. Imran Ahmed has ELEVEN lawyers working for him. And guess who they are?

Three of the lawyers have emails that show they work at Clark Smith Villazor, a small New York firm that represents an array of clients in complex white collar criminal and regulatory defense. Nothing interesting there.

But the other eight lawyers are Roberta Kaplan and five attorneys at her firm, Kaplan Martin. The final two attorneys are Norm Eisen and Stephen Jonas of Democracy Defenders.

Roberta Kaplan is “die-hard Democrat“ known for high-profile work on causes that advance Democratic Party policies, such as suing Donald Trump (twice), reports the Washington Post. She was a prominent leader of the MeToo movement to end the sexual harassment of women, until a New York State report revealed she was secretly advising Democratic Party Governor Mario Cuomo on—get this—how to discredit a woman who had accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

That’s right. Kaplan was a leader in the movement to end sexual harassment, but she’s so committed to Democratic Party politics that she was simultaneously helping Cuomo discredit a victim of sexual harassment so he could remain in office.

Kaplan has been hired several times to sue Donald Trump and is known for “eating bullies for lunch.” However, the New York Times reported that she was forced out of her own “progressive” law firm because she is, well, a bully herself.

Kaplan also throws cash at the Democratic Party. Bloomberg reported that Kaplan gave the Democratic National Committee more than $20,000 in the last election and another $25,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, according to Federal Election Commission records. She later backed Kamala Harris for President.

Norm Eisen has a much longer record as a Democratic Party activist. “With the exception of a $250 contribution to Republican presidential contender John McCain in 2000, all of his donations have supported Democrats,” reports Open Secrets.

He attended Harvard law school with Barack Obama and became one of Obama’s critical fundraisers when he ran for President in 2008. Obama rewarded Eisen with a White House job and the title “Ethics Czar.” Roll Call reported in 2013 that Eisen was one of the many Obama fundraisers who were then given ambassadorships—Eisen went to the Czech Republic.

In the DOJ email to Ahmed’s lawyers, it shows that Eisen works for something called “Democracy Defenders.” This is a network of groups that that Eisen started after Trump won office in 2024. One group is called Democracy Defenders Fund, and the other is called Democracy Defenders Action, which is the arm of Eisen’s network of nonprofits that can legally lobby. According to Senate lobbying reports Eisen’s Democracy Defenders Action spent $40,000 lobbying the House and Senate in the 1st quarter of 2006.

Eisen’s Democracy Defenders Fund and Democracy Defenders Action both ask for money, although donations to the Action fund are not tax deductible as they are used for lobbying. When you click on the donations button, both nonprofits send you to to the website of ActBlue.

ActBlue is the Democratic Party’s main fundraising platform for their political candidates and nonprofit organizations, like the many that Eisen operates. The New York Times reported a couple weeks back that Democrats may have fundraising problems in the upcoming elections because ActBlue now faces a criminal investigation for hiding foreign donations.

Eisen’s Democracy Defenders also has a political action committee called “Democracy Defenders PAC” which, according to the FEC, has raised millions of dollars to support Democratic Party candidates. The person running the Democracy Defenders PAC is Allison Rice.

Rice works at several different groups that Eisen runs, including Democracy Defenders Fund.

Much of the funding for Eisen’s operation comes from “dark money” and is designed to be hidden. This is the same pattern I uncovered with the Center for Countering Digital (CCDH) .

As I reported in 2023 for Tablet, when Imran Ahmed founded CCDH in London back in 2017, it was affiliated with another group called “Stop Funding Fake News.” Both groups hid their funders and their staff which a British news site called the Canary, later revealed to be Imran Ahmed and other political operatives working for the British Labour Party.

I also reported for Tablet that most of Ahmed’s money was being hidden when he started an office for the Center for Countering Digital Hate in the United States.

According to tax records, Ahmed began to run CCDH from D.C. in 2021, and CCDH took in $1.47 million in their very first year operating in the United States. Nonprofits are not required to disclose their donors, and CCDH did not respond to questions about their funders. However, I happened upon the Schwab Charitable Fund, which allows people to set up private accounts to make anonymous donations. According to Schwab’s 2021 tax forms, someone donated $1.1 million to CCDH, meaning someone secretly gave Ahmed’s group almost 75% of the donations they raised in their first year.

What seems certain is that Ahmed’s censorship group CCDH is firmly embedded inside the Democratic Party’s political machinery today. What remains to be seen is whether he will be deported back to London. That litigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned.

My work exposing the hidden money and politics behind Imran Ahmed and the Center for Countering Digital Hate made me a target of the British Labour Party. See that story below.