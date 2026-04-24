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J R's avatar
J R
4h

It’s encouraging to see the Trump administration get serious about going after these anti-American activists, but they’ve been stymied by activist judges thus far.

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Paula Mitchell's avatar
Paula Mitchell
4h

Thank you for naming names! Is there a website for keeping a record of the names of people, companies, politicians and others who are committing acts against our constitution and laws? I'd like to be able to reference one at election time or maybe if I wanted to donate, information in an easy to access place is anyone here aware of one?

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