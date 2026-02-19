The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Lisa
8h

You know you're a force to be reckoned with when they put a target on your back. You're in good company with @mtaibbi.

Vivien C Buckley
6h

Excellent work Paul!! Sure supports the United Nations message yesterday that said Jeffery Epstein files suggests the existence of a global criminal enterprise. What kind of world are we living in? These people all have one thing in common, they all feel entitled. Not only to they feel they’re above the law they think of themselves as elite.

