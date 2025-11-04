The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristin Lawless's avatar
Kristin Lawless
5d

20 orgs wrote a joint statement demanding an end to Bobbie’s predatory ad campaign, see it here: https://radicalmomsunion.substack.com/p/our-momsvmeta-campaign-is-endorsed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GMWatch's avatar
GMWatch
5d

Thanks Kristin and Paul. Great to see this issue covered in such depth. In the UK, we're big fans of Patti Rundall and Baby Milk Action. Good luck with your campaign, Kristin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture