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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
7h

I’d forgotten about that hilarious scene from Annie Hall. Once again we see how much things have digressed since the 1970’s. Like we’re never going to see truth reported about a pandemic hoax the way it was done on 60 Minutes following the 1976 Swine Flu disaster, we won’t see anything debunking idiot logic nowadays on film or TV. In the Roaring 2020’s censorship reigns supreme.

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Sammy's avatar
Sammy
5h

I feel there needs to be the concept of malpractice in medical research, as there is in medicine. The bar would need to be set high, but Martin’s citation here would qualify. There doesn’t need to be a monetary penalty, but she should be fired.

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