The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MH's avatar
MH
4h

Can't wait. Rand Paul is a dog with a bone. I appreciate his tenacity. Fauci must be held accountable for all of his misdeeds during COVID and quite frankly most of his career.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joshua Hughes's avatar
Joshua Hughes
5h

Never knew this: “If you’re pardoned, you can’t take the Fifth when Congress asks you to talk”!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture