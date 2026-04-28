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Five months after I notified the Daily Caller News Foundation that they had published a hot mess of a story with fake facts, misleading statements, and defamatory reporting, they finally, finally, finally published a correction.

Kind of. Sort of.

What Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) did is disappear over 200 words of text and then publish a note at the article’s bottom that claimed the retraction of several paragraphs is a “clarification.” Here’s a screenshot of that weasely editor’s note.

When I contacted DCNF for comment back in November, I pointed out all the problems in their article, including defamatory reporting about a contractor working for the NIH. Reporter Emily Kopp claimed in the now “clarified” article that this contractor was making a bioweapon, which was just totally bonkers and false.

Her editor, Thomas Phippen, emailed me “your allegations are without merit” and then alleged I was trying to “smear” Kopp.

DCNF has now removed the defamatory “reporting”—all 200 plus words—although Phippen calls this a “clarification.” I’m not going to post a screenshot of the defamatory reporting Phippen has retracted, because that would be repeating the defamation.

Here’s the questions I sent to DCNF editor Thomas Phippen in November asking him to explain the errors and defamation. I have blacked out the name of the NIH contractor so that he is not defamed again.

“Thank you for your time,” I wrote to Phippen. “I need a statement from Daily Caller New Foundation affirming they stand behind Emily Kopp’s reporting.”

Here’s the flippant reply Phippen sent me back, claiming my reporting on their terrible story was “without merit” and a “smear.”

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I’m not sure how to judge all this. Phippen did not respond to repeated requests to explain his flippant response to me, nor why his editor’s note at article’s bottom claims that evaporating several hundred words is a “clarification.”

On one hand, DCNF has removed defamation, so they’re pretending to be a real media outlet. On the other hand, Phippen only retracted the defamatory content months after I notified him of it, and he is now trying to pretend that removing over 200 words is a “clarification.”

And the rest of the reporting errors I pointed out to Phippen five months ago are still there.

However, DCNF’s hot mess of an article and Phippen’s sleazy “clarification” retraction exists in a media ecosystem where serious errors of reporting happen every day. And nothing is done to fix them. Since the pandemic’s beginning, I’ve published multiple stories about journalists writing false and misleading news that was never corrected.

Here’s a few examples:

The New York Times, Science, and Nature never bothered to fix their mucked up reporting. So maybe the Daily Caller News Foundation is the best of the lot?

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