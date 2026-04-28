The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
1d

I know. Looking at this as a “better than nothing” still leaves it as dishonest reporting. For them to completely clean it up is something they will never do because they would have to admit too much.

Rat bastards continues to be the defining term for such ones. Thank you for your perseverance. People notice.

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MH's avatar
MH
1d

"Get help" 😂. This response, imo, says it all. Don't expect much.

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