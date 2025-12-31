2 minute read

Happy New Year’s Eve, everybody.

After much cajoling from friends and readers, I decided to start a podcast to interview interesting and smart thinkers. It takes time to read up on people, do a pre-interview and plan on questions, so expect to roll out new interviews around twice a month at first.

My first podcast is with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, who I brought on to talk about his transition from Stanford professor to the government official managing the largest bucket of money on the planet to fund biomedical research.

In the future, I will announce guests ahead of time to let paid subscribers suggest questions. Also, please let me know who you’d like me to have on.

Have a great night and hope you enjoy our discussion.