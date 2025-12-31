DisInformation Chronicle Podcast with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya
Happy New Year’s Eve, everybody.
After much cajoling from friends and readers, I decided to start a podcast to interview interesting and smart thinkers. It takes time to read up on people, do a pre-interview and plan on questions, so expect to roll out new interviews around twice a month at first.
My first podcast is with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, who I brought on to talk about his transition from Stanford professor to the government official managing the largest bucket of money on the planet to fund biomedical research.
In the future, I will announce guests ahead of time to let paid subscribers suggest questions. Also, please let me know who you’d like me to have on.
Have a great night and hope you enjoy our discussion.
Dr Bhattacharya is a man of tremendous courage and intelligence. I have long been skeptical of his new role in government, however, as I'm sure he is more valuable to us as a scientist than a bureaucrat.
I don't know anything about Dr Bhattacharya's Great Barrington co-authors, but it might be interesting to interview them about how they came to their own heroic decisions to take the stand they did.
According to Wikipedia, Dr Aseem Malhotra's "COVID-19 vaccine and anti-statin views have been criticized as misinformation by experts," which doubtless makes him a highly reliable commentator on these subjects. I already know he is an interesting and articulate speaker.
The missing element, the coming up short of a government policy Dr. Bhattacharya and the President envision, is that not some, but ALL experiments must go through a threat-to-mankind check.
Just as millions of airline travelers have to pass through security to deter that SLIVER of the population that would bring a plane filled with people to their deaths, only checking every, every experiment must be checked protect mankind itself from its own destruction. Not some fraction which can vary with time, and will vary.
Anything less WILL EVENTUALLY FAIL. No matter how unlikely an action is to need to be checked, as at airport security, only total overkill works. And this is to protect mankind, not just a plane filled with passengers.
In time, as with airport security, the additional costs, headaches, wasted time, humiliations, frustrations, such an absurdly excessive security system will become a banality, a part of a natural order of civilized living. Any argument that suggests we can’t afford it, is a reflection of man’s difficulty understanding what is infinite and most divine.
The size of the downside is underestimated, a single slip ends God’s finest, great creation on Earth - human civilization.