Just posted my podcast with Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah Rogers, who helped roll out State Department’s announcement that they were revoking the visas of five individuals who led efforts to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints. I’m sure Kier Starmer must be getting nervous as his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney is implicated in censoring Americans.

We discussed a whole host of issues:

Censorship and Freedom of Expression

Visa Sanctions and Legal Implications

European Censorship and Diplomatic Engagements

The Role of Fact-Checking in Modern Discourse

Next Steps for Free Speech

Understanding Debanking

Censorship Trends in America and Europe

Future of Foreign Assistance and Free Speech

Evolution of Free Speech Norms

I'll be uploading clips from the interview in a separate channel on Youtube in coming days and posting them across social media.