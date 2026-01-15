DisInformation Chronicle Podcast with State Undersecretary Sarah Rogers
"I don't want to say anything that would be perceived as a threat of escalation."
Just posted my podcast with Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah Rogers, who helped roll out State Department’s announcement that they were revoking the visas of five individuals who led efforts to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints. I’m sure Kier Starmer must be getting nervous as his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney is implicated in censoring Americans.
We discussed a whole host of issues:
Censorship and Freedom of Expression
Visa Sanctions and Legal Implications
European Censorship and Diplomatic Engagements
The Role of Fact-Checking in Modern Discourse
Next Steps for Free Speech
Understanding Debanking
Censorship Trends in America and Europe
Future of Foreign Assistance and Free Speech
Evolution of Free Speech Norms
