The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sybil's avatar
Sybil
2h

That was a grand, interesting and informative (to us common citizens) interview. Thank you!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture