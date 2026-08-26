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I’ve been traveling quite a bit and still haven’t had a chance to read the thousands of new pages made public from Tony Fauci’s diary and other documents released by the Senate. I did write a brief piece on a few records from Fauci’s diary that caught my attention, such as his September 2022 entry about an interview I did with former CDC Director Robert Redfield in which Fauci called Redfield a “bizarre personality” and labeled me a “totally weird person.”

I did some quick searches of the diary and found that Fauci wrote about Redfield dozens of times, as well as dozens of entries about Michael Caputo, who was in charge of government communications and putting Fauci on TV during the pandemic’s start. With Redfield and Caputo, Fauci started off praising both, later disparaging them once they didn’t do what he wanted—something I believe is quite revealing about Fauci’s personality.

In short, Fauci only likes you when you give him exactly what he wants. And when you stop feeding his ego, he begins trashing you and trying to destroy you behind your back. This personality trait that is quite common in people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

Before we get to the podcast, I want to show you the documents Redfield, Caputo, and I discuss.

DOCUMENTS

1) In late 2022, I released an interview with Robert Redfield where we talked about his time running the CDC and his scientific opinion that the pandemic started from a lab accident in Wuhan, China. We also went over Fauci’s Senate hearing where he misled the Committee about his funding for dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Big Tony was not amused, writing his diary that Redfield was a “bizarre personality” and that I was a “totally weird person.”

2) But in early 2020, Fauci wrote in his diary that he liked Redfield: “I like him.” So why the change? From the pandemic’s beginning, Redfield kept pressing the Trump administration to look at the possibility that the pandemic started in a lab, something that Fauci was trying to cover up behind the scenes. Because he had funded that very same lab and had promoted dangerous gain-of-function virus research.

3) Michael Caputo went through a similar transformation in Fauci’s diary, starting off as a beloved figure, before Big Tony then labeled him as a “con man.”

Caputo is a Republican politico who Trump had put in charge of communications at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which oversees FDA, NIH, and the CDC. Specifically, Caputo was managing the administration’s COVID response with the media and became the focus of Big Tony’s anger for not placing him enough on TV.

In May 2020, Fauci writes approvingly that Caputo is “one of my greatest fans” before blasting former Obama official Jenny Backus as an “asshole” because she didn’t put him on TV enough.

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4) Two months later in July, Fauci writes “Caputo is a con man who is completely full of shit” because Caputo was not putting Fauci on TV enough. Fauci sure likes to see Fauci on TV!

5) We also examine an entry in that same summer of 2020 where Fauci writes that he was going around Caputo to lobby Alyssa Farah to put him on TV. Alyssa Farah has a weird background, starting off as a writer for the far-right World Net Daily (run by her father) and now working at The View, a TV show steeped in Hollywood liberalism where Farah spends most of her time denouncing Republicans she once worked with.

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6) Several emails show that Fauci and others in the Biden White House were ignoring science and manipulating the CDC for their own political purposes. The irony is that, ever since voters elected Trump, the media has run wall to wall coverage that the Trump administration has ignored science and manipulated the CDC for their own political purposes.

It has long been reported that Fauci chose Rochelle Walensky to run the CDC for the Biden, and in one entry he claims to have been helping guide the CDC while he was Biden’s medical advisor. Fauci also writes that CDC employees “have hubris and are often incorrect”, something that Secretary Kennedy has said long before he started running the Department of Health and Human Services.

7) During the summer of 2022, Fauci writes how he and other political appointees got CDC Director Walensky “pulled back from making the statement that the vaccines were not effective at all in preventing infection and transmission.” Essentially, they manipulated her from stating something that was true about the vaccines, since these vaccines were never been tested nor approved to stop transmission or infection.

However, Fauci writes that MMWR, the CDC’s journal, “had the same original damning language” that they had stopped Walensky from releasing in a statement. For publishing this truth in the CDC’s journal, Fauci writes that Biden’s chief-of-staff, Ron Klain might “fire Rochelle” Walensky, thus admitting that Walensky was being directed by the White House to ignore science and publish political statements that the White House wanted.

8) Fauci’s diary also touches on the mask controversy. In March 2020, an NIH official emails Fauci about the best research on masks which finds they don’t stop respiratory viruses from spreading.

“Bottom line: generally there was not a differences in [flu rates] when mask were used.” She then cites a study on COVID transmission and masks but adds, “Overall, this doesn’t change my opinion.” Nonetheless, Fauci went on to recommend masks.

BTW, here’s a video of Surgeon General Jerome Adams making a useless mask out of a t-shirt. I’m not joking. That fool of a man really did this.

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9) Vaccines also appear in Fauci’s diary. In November 2021, Fauci writes about attending a book party at Café Milano for reporter Jonathan Karl, who has now written four books attacking President Trump. Entrée required proof of COVID vaccination, however, Fauci wrote that after the party:

When I went home that night I was nervous all night looking at the ceiling concerned about having gotten infected in that very crowded restaurant despite the fact that vaccination proof was required to get in. I’m well aware that many people who are vaccinated are still getting infected and that worried me a lot.

Yet at that same time, Fauci and others in the Biden administration were playing up the vaccines’ ability to stop people from getting infected and passing the virus on to others.

Shouldn’t people have been told what the Biden administration knew about the vaccines’ effectiveness? Especially older people, like Fauci, who were most at risk of dying from infection?

In fact, Fauci was so concerned about getting infected, even though he and others were vaccinated, that he considered cancelling an event the following evening at the French Ambassador’s house.

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10) In March 2021, Fauci wrote that Drew Weissman—who won the Nobel Prize for work on mRNA vaccines—was going to hold a press conference to discuss studies finding that mRNA vaccines caused inflammation in the amniotic fluid of mice. Surely pregnant women, who the Biden administration was pushing to get mRNA vaccines, would want to know this, right?

Surely these women had a right to know this? Right? Right!!!????

Nope.

Instead, Fauci writes that this safety information about mRNA vaccines from the guy who discovered mRNA vaccines “is going to create a huge mess” for public relations, and that he hoped there would be “studies to counter this finding.” This diary entry reads absolutely crazy. Fauci shows no interest in pregnant women and the safety of developing babies.

He adds that Biden’s chief-of-staff, Jeff Zients called him about the Weissman study, and he advised Zients to work with FDA to get counter studies out to the public.

11) In April 2020, Fauci writes that he and Trump advisor, Hope Hicks convinced Trump “to essentially put Easter on hold for a year.” Yet in several interviews in recent years, Fauci has denied that he was behind lockdowns. This diary puts that lie to rest.

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12) The Senate released hundreds of internal emails showing that Fauci worked with NIH staff and researchers he funded to get cash prizes. In one instance, he began to collaborate with Barton Haynes, a Duke professor who had received millions of dollars in funding from Fauci’s institute. Here’s one of those emails.

As I was about to publish this piece, the Trump administration released a new legal advisory making clear that federal officials cannot use their public office to solicit lucrative private awards for themselves.

13) Finally, an April 2020 entry finds Fauci discussing a phone call he had with Deborah Birx, who led the coronavirus task force for Trump. Birx called Fauci saying that Trump yelled at her that she and Fauci had destroyed the country with the lockdowns. (Remember again that Fauci has now denied any involvement in lockdowns).

Fauci writes that he told Birx “we are OK and at the end of the day she and I will be loved by the people we care about.”

What I found so odd is that Fauci doesn’t argue to Birx that they are making tough decisions, but serving the President wisely. Nor does Fauci explain to Birx that they are both doing the right thing to protect the public during a deadly pandemic.

Instead, Fauci argues that the people they like … will like them.

For someone whose job was to serve the American public, Fauci seems much more interested in Fauci being loved.

Here’s my discussion with Robert Redfield and Michael Caputo about these documents.

Enjoy the final days of summer!