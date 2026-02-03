2 minute read

Just posted my podcast with virologist and former CDC Director Robert Redfield, an infectious disease doctor who helped lead the initial response to the COVID pandemic.

Redfield just wrote a book to lay out the case that bioweapons are a threat and we aren’t prepared. We need to create an entire security apparatus to deal with them, he tells me. Redfield believes that the CDC lost focus on its mission and that Secretary Kennedy will move the chronic diseases out of the CDC and into a new entity.

Redfield also tells me the flu vaccine is not a great vaccine and is not very effective.

Redfield has a top secret security clearance and says all the evidence pointing to a lab accident has not yet been declassified. When Scientific American attacked him for stating that the pandemic likely started in a lab, he called it a “conspiracy” to silence people.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are gene therapy, and he doesn’t think they will stay on the market much longer. They should not be used in children.

Masks do not stop people from catching a virus, and physicians recommended them because they do not know how to say, “I don’t know.”

Despite what fact checkers told you, spike protein is dangerous whether you get it from the virus or the vaccine. Redfield treats patients with Long COVID and some people just don’t clear the virus. Redfield says that Pfizer and Moderna should be required to explain to the FDA how long their gene therapies make the spike protein, in what quantities, and where in the body.

