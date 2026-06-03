3 minute read

Just posted my interview with Steven Quay, a physician-scientist and entrepreneur who advised the federal government on origin of the COVID pandemic.

Please head over to the DisInformation Chronicle Podcast on Youtube and subscribe.

Quay has published a new book that walks readers through the scientific evidence showing that the COVID pandemic began at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Evidence can be found by examining the genetic code of the virus’s DNA. He also details the reforms needed to ensure another lab accident doesn’t kill more people.

Another issue we talk about is the current media hype around viruses that began once the current administration pivoted away from dangerous gain-of-function virus research to focus on chronic disease studies. Only a few Americans have died in the last year from measles and around hundred from Hantavirus in the last decade. Yet stories about these viruses seem to flood the media every day.

We are now in the midst of an "Ebola crisis" in America, although only 15,000 people have died across the planet since Ebola first began infecting humans around half a century ago. Only 2 people have ever died in the U.S. from Ebola, and both contracted it while in Africa. Two nurses treating one of the patients also got infected, but both survived.

Meanwhile, around 12,000 American die every week from cancer, and infectious diseases are not even a top ten killer in the United States, according to CDC statistics.

Refer a friend

Tomorrow, I’ll be running an excerpt of Quay’s book, “The Code as Witness: How the Covid Genome Reveals its Lab Origins and How to Prevent Future Outbreaks.”

Stay tuned.

See the interview below and suggest future guests in the comments. Again, please subscribe to my Youtube channel as well. Enjoy the interview!

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