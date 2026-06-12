The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

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DSB's avatar
DSB
3h

So broad immunity from product liability claims for vaccine manufacturers is not enough. They also need the game slanted in their favor too. I am sure they sleep very well.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
4h

I subscribe to Trust The Evidence. Carl and Thomas have spent quite a bit of time educating us on the deceptions in the data. It’s all so depressing to realize how condescendingly we are treated. We can’t be knowledgeable on every subject so depend on “the experts” in our governments to do the job they were elected to do. The corruption all around us feels insurmountable.

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