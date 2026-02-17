The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sybil's avatar
Sybil
2dEdited

Thacker - this is a superb interview. To throw open the doors even further on this unspeakable evil is a must for anyone with conscience. Thank you for selecting Jan.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul D. Thacker
Judith Brown's avatar
Judith Brown
2d

I am of course distressed at organ harvesting anywhere. However I am shocked at the glorification of Israel in this interview when there is ample evidence of Israeli organ harvesting from Palestinian people. It is equally as bad whoever undertakes this vile crime. It is this example of double standards that I find particularly upsetting when listening to this interview.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul D. Thacker
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture