I have an interview with journalist and author, Jan Jekielek, discussing his new book “Killed to Order” on organ harvesting in China and America’s complicity in this horrific practice.

Organ harvesting is a really tough subject to talk about—sort of like child sexual abuse. People don’t want to believe it’s happening. They get uncomfortable when you talk about it. They tune you out.

But it’s happening. And pretending that it’s not, because it makes you feel icky inside, won’t make it go away. Worse, Jekielek documents America’s complicity.

Instead of waiting in line for an available organ—a time that can sometimes stretch on for years—wealthy Westerners are hopping on jets to China to get immediate transplant service within days. This is only possible because the Chinese government is killing people to make transplant organs available on request.

And our medical system helps make this happen.

Hundreds of Chinese organ transplant surgeons have trained at prestigious American hospitals which have formal partnerships with Chinese transplant centers. House Committees sent a letter last May to Harvard’s president demanding answers after they had “identified multiple instances where Harvard researchers worked with Chinese researchers on organ transplantation-related research.” And the National Institutes of Health has funded some of these studies.

The evidence for Chinese organ harvesting is not fantasy—it’s been well documented.

The Independent Tribunal into Forced Organ Harvesting released their final report documenting the practice of Chinese officials killing prisoners for their organs in March 2020. The tribunal was run by British lawyer Sir Geoffrey Nice who led the International Criminal Tribunal’s prosecution of Slobodan Milošević, the former President of Serbia.

In a second example, an Israeli heart transplant surgeon published a 2022 study in the American Journal of Transplantation titled “Execution by organ procurement.” Dr. Jacob Lavee and his co-author analyzed 2838 Chinese-language transplant publications and found 71 examples where the removal of the heart was likely the cause of death. Here’s that study’s conclusion:

In these cases, the removal of the heart during organ procurement must have been the proximate cause of the donor’s death. Because these organ donors could only have been prisoners, our findings strongly suggest that physicians in the People’s Republic of China have participated in executions by organ removal.

So the evidence is not hidden. In fact, Chinese transplant surgeons feel comfortable disclosing that that they kill people for organs when they publish studies in peer reviewed journals.

I’ll be running an excerpt of Jekieleks book, “Killed to Order” tomorrow. Please stay tuned.

See the interview below and suggest future guests in the comments.