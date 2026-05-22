DisInformation Chronicle Podcast with NYU Professor Marion Nestle on Obesity Crisis and MAHA Movement
America's foremost critic of the U.S. food system talks about the positive and negative of MAHA moms and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
3 minute read
I have an interview with NYU professor Marion Nestle, on the American obesity crisis and what she finds good and (mostly) bad about the MAHA movement and its leader, Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.
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I caught up with Nestle just as she was returning from a private symposium put together by JAMA on the obestiy crisis in America. Nestle gave the keynote address titled, “Food Politics in the Trump GLP-1 Era.”
During our discussion, she spoke about the economic forces causing obesity and why she both welcomes Secretary Kennedy's focus on improving the American diet, but disagrees with the administration's policies. Nestle told me that, while many MAHA moms want to protect their kids, they don't always understand the underlying science.
She also details the the problems with industry influence on nutrition and the documented effects on how industry skews academic research. Scientists like to deny industry influence, but when they do that, they are denying peer reviewed research, some of which I have done. She also laid out her ideas for fixing some of these predicaments, mostly focusing on policies that put families first, not corporate profits.
See the interview below and suggest future guests in the comments. Again, please subscribe to the DisInformation Chronicle Youtube channel as well.
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I would also recommend an interview with Dr. David Ludwig a pediatric endocrinologist at Harvard who has been very critical of the nova classification of ultra processed foods and has published critiques. He is also an advocate for therapeutic carbohydrate restriction to treat obesity and insulin resistance.
The ‘calories in, calories out’ advice has been demonstrated as a poor directive. There are many respected scientists and nutritionists, who have no corporate relationships, who have demonstrated that high good fats and quality animal protein are fine and that carbohydrates can create inflammation. British nutrition reviewer Zoe Harcombe discusses nutritional studies to a depth and focus that greatly helps in knowing the veracity of nutritional studies.