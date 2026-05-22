3 minute read

I have an interview with NYU professor Marion Nestle, on the American obesity crisis and what she finds good and (mostly) bad about the MAHA movement and its leader, Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

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I caught up with Nestle just as she was returning from a private symposium put together by JAMA on the obestiy crisis in America. Nestle gave the keynote address titled, “Food Politics in the Trump GLP-1 Era.”

During our discussion, she spoke about the economic forces causing obesity and why she both welcomes Secretary Kennedy's focus on improving the American diet, but disagrees with the administration's policies. Nestle told me that, while many MAHA moms want to protect their kids, they don't always understand the underlying science.

She also details the the problems with industry influence on nutrition and the documented effects on how industry skews academic research. Scientists like to deny industry influence, but when they do that, they are denying peer reviewed research, some of which I have done. She also laid out her ideas for fixing some of these predicaments, mostly focusing on policies that put families first, not corporate profits.

See the interview below and suggest future guests in the comments. Again, please subscribe to the DisInformation Chronicle Youtube channel as well.

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