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ROBERT M HANSEN MD's avatar
ROBERT M HANSEN MD
10h

I would also recommend an interview with Dr. David Ludwig a pediatric endocrinologist at Harvard who has been very critical of the nova classification of ultra processed foods and has published critiques. He is also an advocate for therapeutic carbohydrate restriction to treat obesity and insulin resistance.

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Arthur McGregor's avatar
Arthur McGregor
13h

The ‘calories in, calories out’ advice has been demonstrated as a poor directive. There are many respected scientists and nutritionists, who have no corporate relationships, who have demonstrated that high good fats and quality animal protein are fine and that carbohydrates can create inflammation. British nutrition reviewer Zoe Harcombe discusses nutritional studies to a depth and focus that greatly helps in knowing the veracity of nutritional studies.

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