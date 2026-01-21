8 minute read

I want go back over the interview I did with the BBC, as it got mostly ignored because it ran the day before Christmas. I’ve uploaded the entire segment where you can hear my interview followed by Labour Party MP Chi Onwurah defending the British government and Imran Ahmed with the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Ahmed started the Center for Countering Digital Hate in London some years back with his Labour Party buddy Morgan McSweeney, who is now chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Two days before Christmas, the U.S. State Department announced that five people it said had led efforts to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints would be barred from entering the United States and deported if they were already in the country. Citing reporting by myself and Matt Taibbi from October 2024, Under Secretary of State Sara B. Rogers posted on X that one of the individuals targeted for deportation was British Labour Party political operative Imran Ahmed, who now runs the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

Because Rogers cited my reporting, the BBC called me up for an interview. After my interview, the BBC got comment from MP Chi Onwurah defending Imran Ahmed and others who had been caught promoting the censoring of Americans.

Onwurah chairs the Science, Technology and Innovation Select Committee, which ensures the British government’s decision-making relies on solid scientific evidence. Onwurah’s Selected Committee also has oversight of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which was created in 2023.

When it was created in February 2023, the DSIT took on many of the internet regulatory responsibilities of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Months after the creation of the DSIT, the DCMS was exposed in a series of investigative reports for censoring British citizens, including Members of Parliament, during the pandemic.

Here’s what the Telegraph reported in June 2023:

A secretive government Covid unit accused of seeking to suppress free speech during the pandemic was in “hourly” contact with social media firms, the official in charge of the operation has disclosed. The civil servant – who can today be named as Sarah Connolly – said that one of the Counter Disinformation Unit’s (CDU’s) main functions was “passing information over” to companies such as Facebook and Twitter to “encourage… the swift takedown” of posts.

The Telegraph also reported that Molly Kingsley, a former lawyer and journalist who founded the children’s campaign group UsForThem, was one of the people who posted criticisms of government policy and later discovered her posts were collected in reports sent to the DCMS.

Kingsley told The Telegraph:

This is very sinister. It shows that they were materially extending the remit of what they were meant to be doing and weren’t following the guidelines. It becomes state censorship or at the very least, flagging opinions which are unpalatable for the government. This is not what is supposed to happen in a free democracy.

However, the BBC doesn’t give readers any of this background and completely ignored what was reported just two years ago. The Department that MP Onwurah is now supposed to be scrutinizing from her position on the Select Committee was caught censoring British citizens.

The BBC also asks Onwurah about my statement that the Center for Countering Digital Hate is a front group for the Labour Party. Onwurah giggles during the interview over this and claims that the UK’s Online Safety Act was sponsored by Conservatives, not by her Labour Party.

“I don’t know if he’s aware of the fact,” Onwurah tells the BBC, “that the Online Safety Act was brought forward under the conservatives and by the conservative party.”

This is completely disingenuous, at best. A lie, at worst.

It’s been a matter of public record for several years that the Center for Countering Digital Hate was created by Labour Party political operative Imran Ahmed and Morgan McSweeney, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. The British news site The Canary reported on this all the way back in 2020.

To try and hide their ties to the Labour Party, CCDH recruited at least one member of the Conservative Party, Damian Collins, who joined CCDH in July 2020. Collins stepped down briefly and then rejoined in CCDH in 2022. Here’s a link to a decision by the British government allowing Collins to join CCDH, and below are screenshots from CCDH’s registry in the UK.

And guess who sponsored the UK’s Online Safety Act? Damian Collins, the Conservative Party MP and member of CCDH. And the first person Damian Collins had testify in favor of the Online Safety Act was Imran Ahmed, his buddy at CCDH.

This isn’t hidden from MP Onwurah. Imran Ahmed has it posted right on CCDH’s website.

After Parliament passed the bill Collins and Ahmed campaigned for, Collins celebrated on X.

The entire BBC segment is below, both my interview and the interview of MP Onwurah. I’ve also added a transcript of Onwurah’s interview with comments explaining where she misleads listeners.

I do hope the BBC follows up with more rigorous reporting.

TRANSCRIPT OF MP CHI ONWARUH INTERVIEW

BBC PRESENTER: That’s US investigative journalist Paul Thacker. Well, the MP Dame Chi Onwurah chairs the Science, Technology and Innovation Select Committee. I asked her earlier what she makes of the US decision justified says the White House on the grounds of defending free speech.

ONWURAH: Our committee delivered a report on to algorithms, social media and harmful content following the South Port riots. Actually as part of that, Imran Ahmed did give evidence to the committee, but we also spoke to and heard from many different voices. We invited Elon Musk to give evidence. These measures and the reason why I’m critical of them, though every state has the right to take set its own visa rules.

They’re undermining freedom of speech because they’re saying they’re banning some people because they disagree with their views. There are many voices in the US who are considering how better to regulate and ensure freedom of speech without driving hateful and illegal in some cases content.

BBC PRESENTER: You mentioned Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the US-based Center for Countering Digital Hate. Can I put you what Paul Thacker has just told me earlier? His criticism of the organization is, he says it’s kind of effectively a front for the Labour Party. It was set up by Morgan McSweeney and others,

ONWURAH: [giggles]

BBC PRESENTER: And that what it has done is influenced elected politicians to frame legislation that actually promotes a particular cause, and that the so-called hate speech is actually just different political speech that they don’t like.

ONWURAH: I don’t know if he’s aware of the fact that the online safety act was brought forward under the conservatives and by the conservative party following seven or eight years of discussion and debate and to promote it as a front influential front but yeah that’s totally misguided. [NOTE READERS: This is misleading at best. The Conservative MP who brought forward the Online Safety Act is Damian Collins, who is a member of CCDH. The first person Collins had to testify in Parliament in favor of the bill is Imran Ahmed, his buddy at CCDH.]

Really important to have the debate that’s what freedom of speech is all about. You know, by denying visas to those who have opinions that you disagree with. mean, obviously when it’s an issue about, terrorism, et cetera, that’s what all countries do. But in this case, it’s because they disagree with what a number of people have said.

BBC PRESENTER: One of those who is to be banned from traveling to the United States to be prevented from having a visa is Thierry Breton, the former EU Commissioner. And the criticism of him appears to be that not only was he central to drawing up the legislation that the European Union has in this area, but that he also wrote and complained to Elon Musk about posting an interview on X with the President of the United States. And the critics, and Paul Thacker is one of them, saying, “It’s not for Europe to tell an American businessman what he can cannot have on his website about a US election.”

ONWURAH: These platforms are global. They make their money on your feed in the UK that you are seeing. We have a sovereign right to regulate what happens in the UK. Our rules, our laws are maintained. And if in this country it is illegal to call explicitly for violence, and I’m not saying that’s what Mr. Musk was doing in this case, but if it is illegal to do that, then yes, the UK has a right to regulate that. It’s also a contradiction to what President Trump is saying in terms of his suing the BBC for a programme which did not actually go out in the US, I just don’t think that makes sense.

BBC PRESENTER: Given that British citizens are affected by these visa bans, what do think the British government will do.

ONWURAH: The UK government is in a difficult situation. The UK-US trade deal is incredibly important to many of our manufacturers. UK ministers have told me and told the committee that that does not influence how they draw up regulation on social media. But I think the UK should make it clear that we are a sovereign country. I think it’s really important that we push back against anyone trying to tell us what we can and cannot say and can and cannot legislate in our country.

BBC PRESENTER: That’s Chi Onwurah, who is the chairman of the Science, Technology and Innovation Committee in the House of Commons. We approached the government for an interview. They put out this statement:

The UK is fully committed to upholding the right to free speech. While every country has the right to set its own visa rules, we support the laws and institutions which are working to keep the internet free from the most harmful content. Social media platforms and ads should not be used to disseminate child sex abuse material, incite hatred or violence or spread fake information and videos for that purpose.

