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Documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard show that an intelligence official blew the whistle on Tony Fauci for lying under oath about his funding for gain-of-function virus research at Wuhan Institute of Virology during May 2021 hearings before the Senate HELP Committee. But after Biden’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines was sent the whistleblower complaint in August 2021, Haines met with Fauci’s boss, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and then never forwarded the whistleblower complaint to the HELP Committee nor the HHS Inspector General for criminal investigation.

Lying or misleading Congress is a crime, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, and is generally investigated by the congressional Committee provided false information or by an Inspector General, and then referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Acting Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Tamara Johnson sent DNI Haines the whistleblower complaint on August 11, 2021. “The complaint alleges Dr. Fauci provided false testimony to Congress related to the conduct of gain of function research at the National Institutes of Health, thereby ”misleading the American people and Congressional oversight,” Johnson emailed Haines.

Johnson added that they considered sending the complaint to the HHS Inspector General for criminal investigation. However, they decided against that, in part, because some of information in the complaint was classified.

The General Counsel for the DNI then emailed DNI Haines some days later on August 16, with draft talking points Haines could use when speaking about the whistleblower complaint with Congress or Tony Fauci’s boss, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. The talking points discuss sending the whistleblower complaint to the HHS Inspector General and “ensuring that the HHS IG has access to the intelligence necessary to review the complaint.”

On August 19, the General Counsel for the DNI followed up with DNI Haines, recommending that Haines forward the whistleblower complaint to Fauci’s boss, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, rather than the HHS Inspector General.

“I think the key thing is that what we’ve seen is consistent with the point that Secretary Becerra made to you – that this is something they’ve considered and that Dr. Fauci has point he’s repeated about the NIH not funding gain-of-function at the WIV,” reads the August 19 email to DNI Haines. “We’ve thus updated the draft letter to note this point and to refer the complaint to Secretary Becerra, rather than the HHS IG.”

DNI Haines was apparently also provided an undated draft letter for DNI to send to Congress, notifying them of the whistleblower complaint. However, that draft DNI letter is addressed to members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, not Senate HELP, where Fauci was accused of lying under oath.

Although the whistleblower complaint does not specify the date of the congressional testimony in question, it may be referring to testimony Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension (HELP) Committee on May 11, 2021, when he stated that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute.” (Dr. Fauci made a similar point during a July 20, 2021 hearing before the HELP Committee.)

The draft DNI letter to congressional intelligence committees adds that HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has been consulted and will also receive the whistleblower complaint.

Months after DNI Haines failed to forward the whistleblower complaint to Senate HELP or the HHS IG for a likely criminal investigation, intelligence officials emailed an October 2021 Washington Post editorial in which the NIH had admitted to have funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“I somehow missed this last week, but the NIH sent a letter to Congress basically saying that WIV did [gain-of-function research] after all,” emailed one intelligence official, in October 2021. Names and the agency have been redacted from the email. “Rand Paul then went on Axios on HBO and claimed this is proof Fauci lied to Congress. So…this is just never going to end.”

Earlier this month, Xavier Becerra won the Democratic Party’s nomination for Governor of California. Becerra will compete against Republican Steve Hilton in the November election.