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Citing an investigation released by The DisInformation Chronicle, Senator Ron Johnson has asked HHS Secretary Kennedy to examine allegation by FDA insiders that vaccine chief David Kaslow leaked internal agency deliberations and slowed release of COVID vaccine safety information. Johnson attached around 100 pages of FDA documents to his letter, including emails showing the agency considered a black box warning on mRNA COVID vaccines to warn of death and a February 2026 safety review that found three women died after a second dose.

None of these details have ever been reported.

In a letter sent Friday, Johnson thanked Kennedy for his commitment to transparency and for working with his staff to produce FDA documents regarding an ongoing investigation into COVID vaccine harms. Johnson warned, however, “If Dr. Kaslow’s alleged actions disrupted or delayed FDA’s review or interfered with HHS’s responsiveness to my office, then HHS must inform my office immediately.”

Johnson copied his letter to the HHS Inspector General, a step that could trigger a criminal investigation into leaks.

Black box warning

Last summer, Johnson released internal FDA emails in which FDA safety officers concluded that several children died after receiving Moderna and Pfizer COVID mRNA vaccines. FDA safety officers recommended changing the labels on all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to warn of risk for cardiac death.

The newly released emails show that FDA officials and safety officers discussed placing a black box warning—the FDA’s strongest warning for life-threatening, or permanently disabling risks—to all COVID mRNA vaccines

“I agree with the FDA team that black box is indicated for all products and ages, but this needs more documentation,” wrote FDA’s Vinay Prasad, in a December 2025, email. “And there is tremendous public service and interest in this project.” In a separate message, Prasad noted that OVRR (the Office of Vaccine Research and Research led by David Kaslow) did not appear to support a label change.

Prasad left FDA earlier this year amid disputes with the pharmaceutical industry and returned to UC-San Francisco.

Another hidden FDA report finds COVID vaccine deaths

Johnson also released a February FDA COVID vaccine safety report that found three adult women who apparently died after receiving a second dose of mRNA COVID vaccine. As in the report that found children who died after COVID vaccination, FDA reviewers examined public VAERS reports and then assessed supporting evidence such as autopsies and medical records.

In three cases, FDA safety reviewers classified deaths as “possible” rather than “probable” or “certain.” However, the report itself notes that the system for assessing cause of death is not reliable.

“Although causality assessments have been used widely in pharmacovigilance centers around the world, none have been universally adopted,” the report notes. “Because no method has proven to be reliable and reproducible, no gold standard exists.”

One of the FDA safety officers, later emailed affirming that the classifications were subjective. “We have language in our memo acknowledging the subjective nature of causal assessment and are fully aware that others may draw different conclusions re causality.”

The FDA’s inability to find any person they are certain to have died from COVID vaccines appears to diverge from findings in the peer reviewed literature.

In 2022, American pathologists published a study in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine that found two boys died mysteriously in their sleep because of a bad reaction to a second dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. German researchers at Heidelberg University published a November 2022 study in Clinical Research in Cardiology that concluded five people died from “lethal vaccination-associated myocarditis” after a COVID vaccine.

And a 2023 Korean study of that country’s system for monitoring vaccines harms concluded 21 people died from COVID vaccinations, eight of those from sudden cardiac incidents.

Refer a friend

VAERS is broken

The FDA’s process for determining that a COVID vaccine caused death appears to be a game of reverse Clue: the contestant wins by finding no certain evidence of murder. Colonel Mustard in the library with the candlestick? Unassessable. Professor Plum in the study with the knife? Unlikely. Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the revolver? Possibly—but why didn’t forensic investigators immediately swab her hands for gunshot residue?

In two instances examined by FDA safety officers, a VAERS report attributed death to a COVID vaccine. In both cases FDA safety officers determined otherwise.

In one example, a death certificate listed the immediate cause of death as “Pfizer COVID vaccine #1” with underlying causes of myocarditis and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. FDA judged this report as “unassesable” due to conflicting information.

In another example, the death certificate stated “Myocarditis following Administration of the BNT162B2 COVID-19 Vaccine” as the immediate cause of death, and the medical examiner reached the same conclusion. FDA reviewers deemed this cause “unlikely.”

A BMJ investigation concluded in 2023 that the VAERS system is broken. While other countries have acknowledged rare cases of COVID vaccine deaths, the BMJ reported that “the CDC—which says that it has reviewed nearly 20 000 preliminary reports of death using VAERS (far more than other countries)—has not acknowledged a single death linked to mRNA vaccines.”

The newly released documents add further detail to ongoing questions about how the FDA has evaluated and communicated COVID vaccine safety signals to the public and will likely spur further investigations.

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CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that a Korean study found eight people died from COVID vaccines. The actual number is 21, with eight of those dying from sudden cardiac death. Thanks to a reader for bringing this to my attention.