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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
3dEdited

Seeing the way that the MSM is avoiding this hearing along with the way they recently avoided airing Trump’s report on election fraud is a pretty startling revelation. In my youth I studied the creation of tyrannical governments. Their success required keeping the people ignorant,divided and confused, something which the so called free press has mastered.

I once ran a poll on social media asking how would someone know if they’d been brainwashed. It took a while and a lot of nonsensical responses before a friend finally got the right answer - they wouldn’t know it!

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Branson Edwards's avatar
Branson Edwards
3d

I haven't looked to see if the hearing is live today. If so, I'll have it on while working. It will piss me off, because nothing will come of it. Fauci should be in prison, if not on trial for his life, as so many thousands of his ilk, from congress people to NGO types, and everyone else should. But not one of them will spend a day behind bars, not one.

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