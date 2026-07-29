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Senator Rand Paul’s years-long crusade to expose former NIH leader Anthony Fauci as a liar and self-absorbed fraud smashed several legacy media fables in the last week with releases of Fauci’s private diary, proving he lied to the American public about the pandemic, and internal government documents showing Fauci lined his pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money during COVID—with the help of government employees and NIH grantees that he funded.

It’s all so revolting.

First, let’s look at Fauci’s private diary, which stretches for over 1,000 pages and documents his thoughts during the COVID pandemic.

I’m on vacation and haven’t been able to read the entire diary, but someone sent me a page where Fauci complained about my September 2022 interview with former CDC Director Robert Redfield. Redfield told me in the interview that during the first few months of the pandemic he tried to get a CDC team into China but was cut out of critical government meetings by Fauci. Redfield suspected that Fauci began to isolate him for saying the government needed to investigate whether the pandemic started from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Science reporters allied with Tony Fauci later labeled Redfield a “conspiracy theorist” for saying he thought the pandemic likely started from a lab accident.

“Tony and I are friends, but we don’t agree on this at all,” Redfield told me in the interview. “The potential for conspiracy is really on the other side. The conspiracy is Collins, Fauci, and the established scientific community that has acted in an antithetical way to science.”

After reading my interview, Fauci wrote in his diary that Redfield was “crazy” for stating these views and that I was a “totally weird person.”

My interview with Redfield made a bit of a splash when it ran back in 2022, because it was one of the first times that Fauci had been called out for his dishonest manipulation of the government’s COVID response. Redfield and I also discussed Fauci lying to the Senate when he claimed that he had not funded dangerous “gain-of-function” virus studies at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Lying to Congress is a crime, and Fauci avoided prosecution for this crime when President Biden gave him a preemptive pardon during his final days in office.

This interview was behind a pay wall, but I’m now making it public because so much of what we discussed almost four years ago about Fauci’s dishonesty has finally become obvious as more documents have been released.

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In a second example from Fauci’s diary, he wrote about attending an event at Café Milano, a famous Italian restaurant in DC frequented by politicians, diplomats, celebrities, and their favored reporters. The book party was thrown at Café Milano for Jonathan Karl, a former White House reporter who has now written a several books denigrating Donald Trump.

The September 2021 book gathering occurred at a time when Fauci was telling people that the COVID vaccine stopped you from getting infected.

At least that’s what Fauci was telling the public in order to push the COVID vaccines. But his diary shows that he didn’t believe what was coming out of his own mouth.

“When I went home that night I was nervous all night looking at the ceiling concerned about having gotten infected in that very crowded restaurant despite the fact that vaccination proof was required to get in,” Fauci wrote in his diary about the book party. “I’m well aware that many people who are vaccinated are still getting infected and that worried me a lot.”

Fauci added that he was thinking about skipping a black tie affair at the home of the French ambassador because “I don’t want to go through the nerve-wracking experience that I did last night worrying about having gotten infected.”

In a third example from January 2020, back in early months of the pandemic, Fauci wrote that data showed the virus outbreak was not connected to a market in Wuhan—although he later promoted the market as the source of the outbreak relentlessly to the media, thus distracting from a possible lab accident.

“It now appears using [epidemiological] data and genomic data that the first infection was in early December and was not connected to the market,” Fauci wrote in his diary. “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans.”

Or maybe it started in a lab as more and more evidence shows?

Fauci is in the hot seat today, testifying at 8:30 in the morning in front of the Senate about his history of lies. My guess is that Senate Democrats won’t bother to show up to defend Fauci and they will boycott the hearing. Because nothing good will come of it for them.

The facts showing that the American public was lied to during the COVID pandemic are now too damning.

Legacy media will ally themselves with the Democrats and follow their lead, likely ignoring the hearing as well. The New York wrote a rather incomplete, muffled account of the documents that try to frame the Fauci findings as an example of “politicized” discourse in America, instead of pointing the finger directly at Fauci for his lies and dishonesty and at Democrats and the New York Times for covering up those lies and dishonesty. While the documents have been spread all over social media, the only news outlets that seem to have covered the scandal in any professional manner is the Daily Mail and Fox News.

As someone who has been a reporter for over two decades, I find it bizarre to write that the Daily Mail and Fox News have better, more honest reporting than the New York Times and the Washington Post. But this is where we are at in the journalism profession.

The Atlantic’s Katherine J. Wu even tried to defend Fauci, writing that the release of these documents was an “attack” that is part of a “campaign for vengeance.” Think about that for a moment. A reporter is unnerved that Congress disclosed government documents so that the public can read them.

But again, this is the world we live in with legacy media.

If you’re interested in learning more, you will have to tune in and watch Fauci testify before Congress on the Senate website, because I guarantee you that legacy media outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, and The Atlantic will boycott the hearing if Democrats do. Or these reporters will cover the Fauci hearing as a “politicized” food fight, without disclosing that they helped create this politicization with their years of biased reporting that twisted reality and often ignored inconvenient facts.

Sources inside the Trump administration told me last year that Senator Paul is sitting on millions of pages of documents that he got from the White House. So expect more revelations during the hearing, because I’m certain Paul has more surprises.

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