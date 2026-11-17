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FDA insiders say vaccine chief Dr. David Kaslow—a former Merck vaccine executive—has repeatedly leaked confidential agency deliberations to industry allies and reporters to settle internal disputes. The disclosures have moved pharmaceutical stocks and, sources allege, helped stall internal probes into possible mRNA COVID-vaccine deaths.

Leaking deliberative internal FDA discussions is illegal under the Food and Drug Act, and employees are required to sign confidentiality forms. Kaslow, insiders say, treats the rule as optional.

In one instance, Kaslow’s phone rang in the middle of an agency meeting last year. People around the table watched the screen light up and saw the name of a reporter at the New York Times.

Soon after Dr. Marty Makary took over as FDA Commissioner last year, senior staff began reviewing the approval processes for vaccines, and were surprised to find their internal deliberations appearing in numerous trade outlets.

Reports of Kaslow’s behavior have been sent to the Health and Human Services General Counsel and other senior officials inside the FDA, yet nothing has happened. This differs sharply from 2008 when several FDA employees and contractors leaked internal documents, triggering the Acting FDA Commissioner to send an agency-wide memo reminding employees of the law. Four of the five FDA employees were fired or had their contracts end.

One 23-year employee was dismissed “for unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.”

HHS did not return repeated requests for comment asking them to explain what happened with investigations of Kaslow.

Shutting down vaccine harm investigations

Late last year, FDA officials began digging into problems with mRNA COVID vaccines and discovered FDA staff had compiled autopsy reports, clinical records, and medical histories of several children who died after receiving the shots during the Biden years.

As agency officials discussed the findings internally, their private discussions began appearing in the New York Times, which falsely labeled the deliberations “political”.

FDA safety officers tallied cases of kids killed by the vaccines and sent their findings in late November to Dr. Vinay Prasad, then head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

“10 cases were assessed by our team as probable (3 cases) or possible (7 cases.)” reads one email to Prasad. FDA safety officers also recommended changes to the mRNA labels to note risk of death, yet the labels have not been changed.

When Prasad forwarded the safety officers’ findings to other staff, his email landed within hours in the pages of the New York Times.

The Times quoted Kaslow’s friend, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, attacking the FDA findings. Like Kaslow, Offit has extensive ties to Merck. When Offit’s hospital sold its stake in a Merck vaccine in the mid-2000s, Offit received a percentage of the deal and became a millionaire. Merck also funded Offit’s endowed chair with a $1.5 million donation.

Leaking Prasad’s memo sent stock prices plummeting the following trading day. Moderna shares fell 7%, and prices for Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer also dropped. The trade magazine BioSpace quoted Offit berating Prasad for emailing staff of the vaccine harms.

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Private confrontation made public

In early February, FDA sent Moderna executives a letter notifying them that the agency would not review their mRNA flu vaccine; their proposed study was poorly designed, the FDA said. The letter was signed by Prasad.

Offit then rebuked Prasad on a virology industry podcast called MicrobeTV. During the podcast, Offit let slip details of a private FDA meeting where Kaslow defended industry and confronted Prasad.

“He’s actually a friend, Offit said of Kaslow. “He’s a brilliant man who basically just stood up and said, “No, I think we should review these data.” Offit added, “And I think he did that publicly.”

FDA insiders say once they saw Offit discussing details of their private meeting, they realized Kaslow was leaking to his friend Offit, who then applied outside political pressure to the agency on vaccine decisions in media interviews.

Refer a friend

Kaslow also popped up in recent interviews by former senior HHS advisor Calley Means. On the Joe Rogan podcast, Means said that after Prasad’s letter notified Moderna the mRNA flu vaccine study did not meet regulatory standards, FDA bowed to pressure and allowed it to proceed nonetheless. Kaslow, Means said, later ran a “sham advisory committee” to get Moderna’s vaccine on the market.

“So he’s in charge of vaccines,” Means said of Kaslow. “His group put together a sham advisory committee, says ‘Oh this is perfect.’ And now it’s approved.”

Since FDA safety officers found evidence last year of 10 children dying from COVID mRNA vaccines, they have started other investigations into possible adult deaths. Kaslow’s group, however, is blocking access to FDA vaccine information and he has moved some employees to other positions.

Additional safety information of vaccine deaths is also now being quashed.

Senator Ron Johnson released the internal FDA memos documenting the child vaccine deaths last summer. In an interview with Reason, Prasad confirmed another FDA memo exists documenting at least 3 more deaths from mRNA vaccines.

“There’s an additional memo looking at another age group,” Prasad said. “Ron Johnson hasn’t subpoenaed that. Maybe he doesn’t even know it exists.”

Prasad left the agency earlier this year and returned to UC San Francisco. The FDA appointed Karim Mikhail as his successor at CBER. Like Kaslow, Mikhail is a former Merck employee, having spent two decades at the pharma giant before joining the FDA. Mikhail is also the first FDA CBER director in its 39-year history to not be either a physician or a PhD scientist.

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NOTE TO READERS: MicrobeTV is run by Vincent Racaniello, a virologist at Columbia University.

In the early months of the COVID pandemic, Racaniello emailed NIH virologist Vincent Munster and UNC virologist Ralph Baric a disturbing email recounting scientists’ suspicions that the new COVID virus had a furin cleavage site “that might have been engineered.”

“If true this is very bad for all of virology research,” wrote Racaniello, in an email made public only last year.

Since that time, Racaniello has hosted numerous virologists on MicrobeTV downplaying the possibility that the COVID virus was engineered, calling such claims a “conspiracy theory.”

Ralph Baric was forced to retire this last summer after NIH officials concluded that his research helped Chinese virologists design the COVID virus which then leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

After reviewing available classified material, a senior HHS official said that Baric’s university is terrified the public will learn that they were complicit in starting the COVID pandemic. “Baric designed the gun,” he said. “But the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger.”

Vincent Munster was caught earlier this year smuggling viruses into the United States from Africa and was removed from his NIH lab. He was charged with two felonies in June. The case is pending.