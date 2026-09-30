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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Sep 30

The hidden powers that be control it all. It’s extremely frightening that good hardworking doctors who seek the truth get canned. We know the faces of those who got fired or had their reputations smeared. But, the cowards who control the health system and make decisions based on self interest, remain faceless.

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Bob1
Sep 30

So who was responsible for firing her from her position as Head of the FDA, and why was she fired? I generally enjoy Mr. Thacker's reporting, but this report is more confusing than helpful, Why not summarize for readers what happened?

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