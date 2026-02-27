5 minute read

I’m sure some of you are a bit befuddled about my recent report that the British Labour Party was caught spying on me and six other reporters. And you’re confused for good reason. It’s a very complicated story, involving British political operatives working in London and DC, and keeping both their presence and money hidden from public view.

I put together a brief video to explain this story, because it’s quite important. British politicos are undermining our rights to free speech and they’re doing this through lies.

The central figure is Imran Ahmed, a British Labour Party operative who now runs a nonprofit called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Back in the summer of 2024, House investigators deposed Ahmed, trying to uncover who he works for and who pays him. During that deposition, he misled investigators, stating that the goals of CCDH were to “create checks and balances on social media companies.”

That same month that House investigators were deposing Ahmed, I was contacted by a whistleblower who worked for Ahmed at CCDH. After hours and hours of conversation, Ahmed’s employee sent me dozens of documents from inside CCDH, including many of Ahmed’s own emails. A few months after congressional investigators deposed him, I then published a story with CCDH’s internal documents that exposed Ahmed’s real goals.

He wasn’t interested in checks and balances for social media companies. Ahmed’s real goal: “Kill Musk’s Twitter.”

Citing these documents I released, the State Department announced that they are deporting Ahmed back to the United Kingdom. In the video below, I explain how I got pulled into this mess back in 2023.

You’ll notice in the video that I post a court document showing that Ahmed’s attorneys are now tracking my reporting here at The DisInformation Chronicle.

I hope they enjoy this video as well. Have a great day!