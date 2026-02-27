The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Yockel's avatar
Paula Yockel
20h

I've often said, consider it a compliment when certain people don't like you. God Speed, friend.

Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
20h

I bet the CCDH is just the tip of the iceberg. Who was responsible for censoring doctors and scientists for speaking out or asking questions about the mRNA shots. They are EXTREMELY powerful as doctors and scientists worldwide have had their reputations smeared, called anti vaxxers and anti science. Dr. Bhattacharya and his family were being followed. Dr. Bryam Bridle here in Canada lost his lab privileges, someone set up a fake account on X saying ridiculous things, despite him never having an X account. So, we are under threat from more than one faction.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture