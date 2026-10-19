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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
Oct 19

it is sad that people trust the NYT.

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Branson Edwards's avatar
Branson Edwards
8d

With the mid-terms upon us and apparent bad outcomes in the offing, of fools and idealogues winning seats and so forth, it's unfortunate the kind of obvious corporate capture of which this Shandwick asshole is a poster child hasn't been crushed. I read these reported actions of the Shandwicks, the NYT and so forth as seeding the ground for regaining position, power and cushy reward and self interest. I bet they see returning to business as usual shortly, which will be horrible for all of us, and deadly for more than a few, as proven. Trump and Kennedy need to push harder, regardless of outcomes.

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