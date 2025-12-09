I Am Launching the Free Speech Legal Defense Fund
Free speech is under assault in Europe and I can’t take it anymore.
2 minute read
I was sued in a Madrid court for posting on social media the documents and proceedings that took place 5,000 miles away in a Washington state public court. This frivolous lawsuit forced me to hire an attorney in Madrid, for a lawsuit was dismissed because I had done nothing wrong.
When my harasser, Alex Berezow, who works with the American Council on Science and Health, filed an appeal, that was also batted down by a Spanish court. As was Alex Berezow’s appeal to that appeal. The entire process was absolutely surreal and a waste of money.
But that was the point: to harass and force me to dole out money defending myself when I had done nothing wrong. Frivolous, harassing lawsuits to silence and censor are called SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) and there is no defense against them in Europe.
In fact, Alex Berezow’s attorney just sent me another threatening letter for reasons that I do not understand. I have now started the “Free Speech Legal Defense Fund” to pay attorney fees and to promote anti-SLAPP laws in Europe to defend reporters and average people from harassing lawsuits designed to silence and censor.
Free speech is under assault in Europe. Anyone, including Americans, face legal consequences for social media posts because of the UK’s Online Safety Act and the European Union’s Digital Services Act. Irish comedian Graham Linehan, for example, was placed in handcuffs recently at Heathrow Airport for running afoul of UK speech laws. In a separate incident, a German woman received a harsher prison sentence than a convicted rapist, after she called him a “disgraceful rapist pig” and a “disgusting freak”, defamatory under German law.
Please click on this link for the “Free Speech Legal Defense Fund” to learn more and give what you can. I am working with various news outlets, reporters, and government officials to highlight this problem and will be writing more about the assault on free speech in coming months.
https://www.givesendgo.com/FreeSpeechDefense
I have opened comments to everyone, so please add your thoughts below.
Thank you for your support.
Fee speech is ALSO under assault in the US. It just doesn't cost money. Online censorship silences individuals with little to no recourse. IN March 2020, I was blocked on Facebook for merely stating that COVID was most likely a lab accident or lab incompetence. BLOCKED for Disinformation. I myself reemoved my Facebook presence, But I will add that I did my US Army College thesis in 2005 on COUNTERMEASURES for BioTerrorism. My Point, mine was not an opinion without more than a little knowledge. Then in 2024 I was Blocked and removed from Linked In - my offense - "repeated violations of community standards. " I merely reported on articles and substacks about COVID Vaxx ineffectiveness and COVID Vaxx adverse effects. Then in 2025, over 500 reviews on Amazon were removed for similar offenses - "repeated violations of community standards." THis occurred IMMEDIATELY after I posted reviews on TWO excellent book by West Point-trained doctor and combat veteran - AMERICAN DOCTOR- COMING HOME TO WAR, and WEST POINT"S CULT OF DEI, the first book is autobiographiical and critical of COVID mandates, and ACEM COVID treatment mandates, etc. After me reviews, which were laudatory, ALL of my over 500 books reviews were removed. (My reviews are still on GoodReads.) I have never put contact on YouTube, but I know of definite censorship on YouTube (e.g.Dr. John Campbell, RN, PhD) that causes contributors to move to RUMBLE (E.g., Russell Brand) or LOCALS (Scott Adams). Robert W. Enzenauer, MD, MPH
Someone was arrested in the UK because he posted a photo of himself shooting a gun while he was in the USA.
I don't understand why someone is charged for doing something in another country when it is not illegal in that country.
It seems mad.
Maybe if Boris Johnson visited Saudi Arabia they would stone him for his adulterous behaviour in the UK?