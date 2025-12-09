2 minute read

I was sued in a Madrid court for posting on social media the documents and proceedings that took place 5,000 miles away in a Washington state public court. This frivolous lawsuit forced me to hire an attorney in Madrid, for a lawsuit was dismissed because I had done nothing wrong.

When my harasser, Alex Berezow, who works with the American Council on Science and Health, filed an appeal, that was also batted down by a Spanish court. As was Alex Berezow’s appeal to that appeal. The entire process was absolutely surreal and a waste of money.

But that was the point: to harass and force me to dole out money defending myself when I had done nothing wrong. Frivolous, harassing lawsuits to silence and censor are called SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) and there is no defense against them in Europe.

In fact, Alex Berezow’s attorney just sent me another threatening letter for reasons that I do not understand. I have now started the “Free Speech Legal Defense Fund” to pay attorney fees and to promote anti-SLAPP laws in Europe to defend reporters and average people from harassing lawsuits designed to silence and censor.

Free speech is under assault in Europe. Anyone, including Americans, face legal consequences for social media posts because of the UK’s Online Safety Act and the European Union’s Digital Services Act. Irish comedian Graham Linehan, for example, was placed in handcuffs recently at Heathrow Airport for running afoul of UK speech laws. In a separate incident, a German woman received a harsher prison sentence than a convicted rapist, after she called him a “disgraceful rapist pig” and a “disgusting freak”, defamatory under German law.

Please click on this link for the “Free Speech Legal Defense Fund” to learn more and give what you can. I am working with various news outlets, reporters, and government officials to highlight this problem and will be writing more about the assault on free speech in coming months.

https://www.givesendgo.com/FreeSpeechDefense

I have opened comments to everyone, so please add your thoughts below.

Thank you for your support.