Robert W. Enzenauer, MD
2d

Fee speech is ALSO under assault in the US. It just doesn't cost money. Online censorship silences individuals with little to no recourse. IN March 2020, I was blocked on Facebook for merely stating that COVID was most likely a lab accident or lab incompetence. BLOCKED for Disinformation. I myself reemoved my Facebook presence, But I will add that I did my US Army College thesis in 2005 on COUNTERMEASURES for BioTerrorism. My Point, mine was not an opinion without more than a little knowledge. Then in 2024 I was Blocked and removed from Linked In - my offense - "repeated violations of community standards. " I merely reported on articles and substacks about COVID Vaxx ineffectiveness and COVID Vaxx adverse effects. Then in 2025, over 500 reviews on Amazon were removed for similar offenses - "repeated violations of community standards." THis occurred IMMEDIATELY after I posted reviews on TWO excellent book by West Point-trained doctor and combat veteran - AMERICAN DOCTOR- COMING HOME TO WAR, and WEST POINT"S CULT OF DEI, the first book is autobiographiical and critical of COVID mandates, and ACEM COVID treatment mandates, etc. After me reviews, which were laudatory, ALL of my over 500 books reviews were removed. (My reviews are still on GoodReads.) I have never put contact on YouTube, but I know of definite censorship on YouTube (e.g.Dr. John Campbell, RN, PhD) that causes contributors to move to RUMBLE (E.g., Russell Brand) or LOCALS (Scott Adams). Robert W. Enzenauer, MD, MPH

2 replies
Hellish 2050
2d

Someone was arrested in the UK because he posted a photo of himself shooting a gun while he was in the USA.

I don't understand why someone is charged for doing something in another country when it is not illegal in that country.

It seems mad.

Maybe if Boris Johnson visited Saudi Arabia they would stone him for his adulterous behaviour in the UK?

