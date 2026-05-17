Hey guys, I did an interview with Stephanie Edewaard Weidle of Feds for Freedom on my investigation of Ralph Baric and the University of North Carolina. Government officals now point to Ralph Baric’s lab at the University of North Carolina for creating the experiments that led to a lab accident in Wuhan, China, killing millions of people across the planet.

I have more coming on Ralph Baric and former North Carolina Senator Richard Burr now a lobbyist at DLA Piper. Among Burr’s many clients in the biodefense industry is the University of North Carolina, Baric’s employer.

Stay tuned and enjoy.