Interview with Feds for Freedom on Virologist Ralph Baric of UNC and Former Senator Richard Burr of DLA Piper
We are uncovering a complicated, hidden biodefense money stream supporting dangerous virus research and the vaccine industry.
Hey guys, I did an interview with Stephanie Edewaard Weidle of Feds for Freedom on my investigation of Ralph Baric and the University of North Carolina. Government officals now point to Ralph Baric’s lab at the University of North Carolina for creating the experiments that led to a lab accident in Wuhan, China, killing millions of people across the planet.
I have more coming on Ralph Baric and former North Carolina Senator Richard Burr now a lobbyist at DLA Piper. Among Burr’s many clients in the biodefense industry is the University of North Carolina, Baric’s employer.
Stay tuned and enjoy.
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Good interview on the vipers. Thank you. May you get several dozens more!