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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
8h

ACSH, just another corrupted entity, the Council on science and public health. How are so many corrupted entities even allowed to exist by law? Science and public health appears to be a real money maker. They’ve all gotten so big that they even wield power. This is nuts and scary at the same time.

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