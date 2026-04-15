2 minute read

Hey everyone, I was on the Kim Iversen Show discussing frivolous, harassing lawsuits launched against me in Madrid, where I live, for posting on social media about public court proceedings taking place 5,000 miles away in Washington State.

This all started a few years ago when I was contacted by the ex-wife of Alex Berezow. Alex worked for several years at a corporate front group called the American Council on Science and Public Health (ACSH). His ex-wife had found me online because I had covered so much of ACSH’s corruption.

I wrote about ACSH and Alex Berezow for the Washington Post where I covered their funding by chemical companies and attacks on reporters to deny the dangers of chemicals. For the environmental site Grist, I reported on ACSH’s money from Chevron, Bayer, Monsanto, and the tobacco conglomerate Altria, and noted that Alex Berezow wrote denigrating posts for ACSH on New York Times reporter Danny Hakim who had uncovered corruption by Monsanto. And for The DisInformation Chronicle, I reported on a slew of hate-filled screeds Berezow had written for ACSH attacking reporters and public health scientists.

I also wrote about ACSH’s dirty tricks for VICE and The Progressive.

Alex Berezow’s ex-wife told me that she was going through a custody battle and had fled back to her native Poland because Alex was sexually attracted to their infant daughter.

It was a totally crazy phone call and I was sued for reporting about this. Here’s my interview with Kim Iversen.

We desperately need laws in Europe to protect people from these kinds of harassing lawsuits designed to silence and censor. If you can, please give to the Free Speech Legal Defense Fund so I can continue to campaign on this issue.