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Hey everyone, I was on the Kim Iversen Show discussing my May investigation into NIH researcher Vincent Munster who was caught smuggling viruses from Africa back into the United States. Earlier this month, Munster and one of his lab scientists were both charged with 2 felonies: conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox into the United States and giving false statements to federal law enforcement.

More to come on Munster in the future. Enjoy this discussion with Kim Iversen.