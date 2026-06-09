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kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
1d

Like former US Senator and one-time GOP presidential contender Phil Gramm (R-TX), I strongly support taxpayer investments in original science. It's what took us to the moon 57 years ago, among many other things. Sadly, however, federal agencies and programs involved in such science have been corrupted by private money from special interests and billionaires with dubious and largely opaque agendas. This story exposes the corruption and is probably only the tip of the iceberg.

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
21h

Dang! So this is what public/private partnerships look like!

Again, great reporting, kind sir. Thank you!

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