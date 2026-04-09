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Fred Ickenham's avatar
Fred Ickenham
11h

It took Trump being elected, for truth to FINALLY start emerging. How horrifying.

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DSB's avatar
DSB
11hEdited

There was some hope that Kristian Andersen was to leave the USA out of fear the new administration would go after him. Unfortunately, I see he remains in the US and at Scripps. No consequences. Not only that, but he portrays himself and his people as "heroes". https://andersen-lab.com/people/ My how we have failed.

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1 reply by Paul D. Thacker
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