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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
3h

Thank you for this Paul. I do wonder if these censorship hounds really believe what they are spewing or are they getting paid to do so. Like how was CCDH getting funded for instance? The censorship didn’t originate with Biden, suspiciously it was worldwide, almost like it was carefully planned and instituted. I remember when we, the shot injured were desperate for help and flooding FB in search of answers and help. People seemed to lose sight of the horror story playing out in real people’s lives and were angry about being reduced to searching FB for medical help. People assumed Zuckerberg was directing this censorship but I knew it had to come from above. Really, why would Zuckerberg care?? My big question is where was Biden getting his information from? Was he being told that millions will die without this shot and the antivaxxers needed taken down as more people will die because misinformation would cause hesitancy. I actually feel governments were used as patsies to spread the “real misinformation” to fill billionaires bank accts. Will we ever get the truth? So many people’s lives have been ruined by this shot or have died. But somehow that truth is being censored.

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