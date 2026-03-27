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Not every bit of news on free speech is tragedy. Missouri’s Attorney General announced a settlement with the Trump Administration that resolves Murthy v. Missouri and protects First Amendment rights. “With yesterday’s settlement agreement, we can finally declare victory in our case, Missouri v. Biden, challenging government-sponsored censorship on social media,” wrote one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, physician Aaron Kheriarty.

This consent decree now prohibits the federal government from suppressing Americans’ right to voice their views, the result of a lawsuit launched against the Biden Administration in 2022 that claimed the White House pressured social media companies to suppress material they didn’t like.

Discovery documents dredged tons of internal federal documents showing how the Biden administration leaned on social media companies to censor reporters, including myself. For example, in response to Biden administration pressure, Facebook emailed White House officials Rob Flaherty and Andy Slavitt in March 2021 promising to censor “true” vaccine information.

“We have been focused on reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines that does not contain actionable misinformation,” wrote a Facebook employee to the White House. “This is often-true content.”

Several months after Facebook struck this deal with the Biden White House, the BMJ assigned me an investigation, delving into problems with the clinical trial for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. That article went viral in November 2021 with over 73,000 posts on X, and now has one of the highest citation ratings for any article published in the scientific literature.

About a week later, Australia’s pharmaceutical regulator cited the BMJ story and demanded that Pfizer explain itself and the problems with their COVID vaccine. That same day, Facebook’s main fact checker called LeadStories censored my investigation as “missing context” with a URL that used the term “hoax alert.” This fake fact checker also “corrected” assertions that the investigation never made.

Editors with The BMJ sent Mark Zuckerberg an Open Letter calling the fact check “inaccurate, incompetent and irresponsible.”

What we didn’t know in November 2021 is that Facebook had promised the Biden White House, months prior in March, to suppress viral information on vaccines, even if it was true content. The BMJ investigation showed that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine clinical trial had serious problems with data integrity and poor regulatory oversight.

In September 2024, Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee stating that he regretted not being more outspoken about “government pressure” from the Biden administration to “censor” COVID-19 content.

The new consent decree bans the federal government from “actions, formal or informal, directly or indirectly . . . to threaten Social-Media Companies with some form of punishment (i.e., an adverse legal, regulatory, or economic government sanction) unless they remove, delete, suppress, or reduce, including through altering their algorithms, posted social-media content or containing protected speech.”

While the ruling is not perfect, it will provide legal precedent for future incidents of federal censorship. The government also agreed to pay attorney fees of those who brought the lawsuit.

When the case came before the Supreme Court last year, it was remanded back to the lower courts “for further proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court’s opinion.” Legacy media and self-styled censorship researchers cheered the decision, falsely claiming that the case had been lost and that this ruling vindicated misinformation researchers.

In fact, the decree also calls out academics, stating:

The Parties also agree that government, politicians, media, academics, or anyone else applying labels such as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “malinformation” to speech does not render it constitutionally unprotected.

I have reported several times on the academics who claim expertise in misinformation, such as Renee DiResta.

After I went to Twitter’s headquarters a couple years ago, I discovered emails with Twitter officials ridiculing Renee DiResta as a “disinformation hobbyist” who they fought to ignore. Only after Stanford gave her a job and title, for reasons that were never clear, did Twitter employees interact with her. DiResta now cosplays as disinformation expert despite previously working at New Knowledge, a now defunct cybersecurity organization that was caught creating disinformation during an American election.

With such a history, it should come as no surprise that DiResta has continued spreading false information. She posted in 2024 that the lawsuit had been “tossed.” This week’s settlement puts the lie to DiResta’s claim.

“The United States government cannot abridge speech directly, nor by inducing intermediaries to do so at its bidding,” wrote one of the attorneys who helped win the settlement. While censorship remains a problem, especially in Europe, this lawsuit and the recent settlement has highlighted the problem to the broader public.

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