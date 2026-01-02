4 minute read

I like to start the new year with a look back at the last year’s best stories, but then something strange happened. My most important story of 2025 is actually something I wrote back in 2024 and which made a giant splash again just a couple weeks ago.

Two days before Christmas, the State Department announced that five individuals who have led efforts to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints would be barred from entering the United States and deported if they were already in the country. Citing reporting by myself and Matt Taibbi from October 2024, Under Secretary of State Sara B. Rogers posted on X that one of the individuals targeted for deportation is British political operative Imran Ahmed who runs the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

A whistleblower inside Ahmed’s CCDH leaked me internal documents that showed Ahmed’s goal was, not to control hate, but to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” and “trigger EU and UK regulatory” action against social media companies.

When I reported on these documents with Taibbi right before the 2024 election, it caused a transatlantic firestorm. My initial post on X got over 40 million views, Taibbi gave an interview to the British Times of London, and I explained the report and leaked CCDH internal documents to Hill Rising, Al Arabiya, and the Kim Iverson show.

I’m not sure what took the Trump administration so long to act on Imran Ahmed’s censoring of Americans. Back in November, I walked throught several laws that Ahmed has broken since he moved to the United States in 2021. He now lives in northeast DC, just a couple miles away from the White House.

In the last several months, I’ve been contacted by several reporters in London trying to understand the Imran Ahmed story, but even after I’ve sent them articles and internal CCDH documents, none of them have written anything.

But Under Secretary Roger’s post on X triggered the BBC to call me for an interview where I explained that CCDH had been started by Imran Ahmed and British politico Morgan McSweeney who is now the chief-of-staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I will have more on this story as it develops.

You can listen to my interview with the BBC is below.

Hope 2026 is better than 2025. Happy New Year, everybody!

