The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NormaJeanne's avatar
NormaJeanne
4dEdited

Thanks for the reporting Paul. This is the kind of thing I like to share with the 1 or 2 liberal friends I have left, although the relationships are strained at best. Unless a person applies to critical thinking and actively seeks out the background story behind MSM propaganda, the lies succeed. Unfortunately there aren’t enough people who do that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
5d

Mark Zaid is a dirtbag who used real confidential whistleblower client info for his own career... Zaid was responsible for Espionage Act charges against Jeffrey Sterling.

"One Year Ago — Mark Zaid Responds to Allegations He betrayed Former CIA Jeffrey Sterling

Posted on October 2, 2018 by L

“The CIA advised that on February 24, 2003, it was contacted by Mark Zaid and Roy Krieger. They told the CIA on February 24 that a client of theirs had contacted them on February 21, 2003, and that that client, that unnamed client at the time voiced his concerns about an operation that was nuclear in nature, and he threatened to go to the media.”

Ashley Hunt — FBI witness at the Jeffrey Sterling trial"

https://web.archive.org/web/20210423172955/https://inteltoday.org/2018/10/02/one-year-ago-mark-zaid-responds-to-allegations-he-betrayed-former-cia-jeffrey-sterling/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture