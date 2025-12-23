3 minute read

Enjoy the holidays! Thanks so much for supporting us at The Disinformation Chronicle. We’ve grown to over 36,000 subscribers.

I’ve recently launched the “Free Speech Legal Defense Fund” to campaign for laws that protect journalists and common citizens from frivilous lawsuits designed to silence people. I was sued in a Madrid court for posting on X the court documents and legal proceedings taking place over 8,000 kilometers away in Washington State. After I won my case and two appeals, I was threatened again with another lawsuit just last month.

I’ve done nothing wrong, but these lawsuits are being filed to force me to pay for lawyers to get them dismissed. It’s legal and financial harassment, and it has to end.

In the last week, 29 people have donated over $1,700 to help launch the Free Speech Legal Defense campaign to protect free speech and campaign for better laws. Thank you so much!

If you’d like to understand more about the Free Speech Legal Defense Fund and the need for anti-SLAPP laws to protect people and reporters from frivilous lawsuits, please see my recent interview with reporter Michael Volpe.

Merry Christmas to everyone. Enjoy the holidays!