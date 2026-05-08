3 minute read

Hey guys, I was on Chicago morning radio discussing all the news in the last week about corruption in science uncovered during the pandemic. It’s been six years since the COVID pandemic hit the United States and it’s taken this long to figure out much of what happened because NIH leadsers and virologists conspired to cover it up.

During the interview, we discussed:

Justice Department’s indictment of Tony Fauci’s right-hand man, David Morens;

NIH yanking grants from UNC’s Ralph Baric; UNC putting Ralph Baric on leave;

FBI investigating NIH’s Vincent Munster for smuggling viruses from Africa to his lab in Montana;

Calls by activists to indict Fauci, even though he has a pardon from Biden.

The guy running the program, Dan Proft, was incredibly well prepared and asked excellent questions. The interview runs a little over 20 minutes and should get you up to speed on all the recent news that has spilled out in the last week. It’s been a lot to digest.

Enjoy.