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The National Institutes of Health has written to the editor of Nature Medicine requesting an explanation of its ethic policies and why it has failed to address public evidence of research misconduct in an influential and misleading March 2020 paper “Proximal Origin.” House Democrats published a 2023 report finding that Jeremy Farrar, then head of the Wellcome Trust, played a central editorial role—organizing discussions, circulating drafts, making substantive edits, and pressing for publication—without being listed as an author. Named authors include Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research and Robert Garry of Tulane University.

Published in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the paper argued against a laboratory origin, stating that the authors did “not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.” The story of the NIH letter to Nature Medicine was broken by reporter Tim Röhn writing in both Politico and the Telegraph.

I’ve contacted Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO of Springer Nature, for comment and will update this story when he responds.

Upon its release, Nature Medicine editor João Monteiro posted on X: “Let’s put conspiracy theories about the origin of #SARSCoV2 to rest and help stop the spread of misinformation.”

The NIH inquiry highlights ongoing questions about authorship transparency, conflicts of interest, and editorial standards at Nature Medicine regarding a paper that shaped early public and scientific discussion of SARS-CoV-2 origins.

The paper went on to become the most influential scientific study published in all of 2020, with The Nation later reporting that more than 2,000 media outlets ran stories promoting its findings. ABC News, for instance, ran an article titled “Sorry, Conspiracy Theorists. Study Concludes Covid-19 ‘Is Not a Laboratory Construct.’” Today, the article ranks as the most cited paper ever published by Nature Medicine with over 6.2 million downloads and over 4,400 citations in the academic literature.

By late 2022, however, emails released through FOIA and congressional investigations called into question the paper’s authorship.

Emails show that lead author Kristian Andersen passed drafts and a final version of the paper for comment to Jeremy Farrar and Anthony Fauci at the NIH.

“Thank you again for your advice and leadership,” Andersen emailed Farrar and Fauci, a week before Nature Medicine published the paper. “We’re still waiting for the proofs, so please let me know if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions about the paper or press release.”

The paper acknowledges Wellcome Trust and NIH funding but did not note specific involvement of either Farrar or Fauci. Failing to note the contribution of funders violates Nature’s editorial policy: “A specific role for the funder in the conceptualization, design, data collection, analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript, should be disclosed.”

Further details came to light during a 2023 congressional hearing in which Republicans accused Fauci of secretly orchestrating and authoring the paper. House Democrats shot back with a report and supporting documents that pointed the finger at Jeremy Farrar for helping to secretly “organize and facilitate” the paper as well as leading “the drafting process of the paper.”

“Jeremy, Dr. Farrar has been an amazing leader,” wrote ‘Proximal Origins co-author Robert Garry in an email released by House Democrats. “Should be author.”

Garry confirmed this view in a deposition conducted by House investigators.

In a 2011 letter addressed to me, then NIH Director Francis Collins explained that when a scientist takes another person’s ideas without providing credit, that can meet the federal definition for research misconduct. “For example, a case of ghostwriting involving NIH-funded researchers may be appropriate for consideration as a case of plagiarism; i.e. the appropriation of another person’s idea, processes, results, or words without giving appropriate credit,” Collins explained.

Such research misconduct, Collins continued, can lead to suspension or termination of grants, as well as debarment from federal programs.

Here’s a screenshot of that section in Collins’ letter. You can read the entire letter here.

The same year Collins sent me this letter, Nature published a letter by professor Xavier Bosch at the University of Barcelona, who pointed out that a Danish scientific integrity law treats misappropriation of authorship as research misconduct.

Shortly after the House released internal documents showing Farrar’s involvement in ghostwriting Proximal Origin, researchers began circulating a petition calling for Nature Medicine to retract the paper. That petition has now garnered over 6,000 signatures.

The petition notes that Slack messages released by House investigators found that the Proximal Origin authors did not even believe the statements in their own paper. For example, three months after publishing the paper, Andersen sent his co-authors a slack message in June 2020 saying that there’s no real hard evidence for or against the possibility of a lab accident. “Our paper was pretty strong in saying ‘there’s no way’, but I have less confidence in that statement at this stage.”

Investigations of research misconduct are normally handled by academic institutions which report their findings back to the federal government for a final decision. I’ve contacted Scripps president Peter G. Schultz, who employs Kristian Andersen, to ask if they have conducted an investigations of the research misconduct identified in the Proximal Origin paper. Tulane University president Michael A Fitts, who employs Robert Garry, was also contacted with the same questions.

I will update the story with their comments in the future.

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NOTE TO READERS: Shortly after the story broke, I posted a poll on X asking people who they thought would be the first reporter to try and deny or downplay the documented evidence of ghostwriting and research misconduct in the Proximal Origin paper. Voters picked Jon Cohen with Science Magazine.

They were proven right after the poll had been up for only 7 hours.

As in much of his prior reporting, Cohen’s report on the NIH letter is filled with half-truth and missing facts—all designed to shape the views of readers who still think Science is a trustworthy publication.

Back in March 2023, Ashley Rindsberg reported in Tablet that a whistleblower alerted Cohen to possible fraud in the Proximal Origin paper: “Treason of the Science Journals.” Instead of reporting on the tip, Cohen dimed out the whistleblower and forwarded the allegations on to Kristian Andersen and other virologists: “Here’s what one person who claims to have inside knowledge is saying behind your backs …”

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