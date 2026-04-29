2 minute read

Hello all,

I’ve got a new investigation out with RealClearInvestigations that involved a months-long review of hundreds of pages of emails and interviews with more than a dozen current and former congressional staffers and administration officials. We are also releasing emails leaked to me that have never before been reported.

We can report that the National Institutes of Health removed University of North Carolina virologist Ralph Baric from all his grants; UNC placed Baric on leave. UNC has failed to cooperate with NIH officials as they have attempted to gather more facts and emails about Baric’s coronavirus research, which evidence leads them to believe led to the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior official inside the Department of Health and Human Services told me that the reason why UNC won’t cooperate is obvious. After reviewing the government’s classified material, the official said that UNC is terrified that the public will learn that they were complicit in starting the pandemic.

“Baric designed the gun,” he said. “But the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger.”

Here’s a link to the story: COVID Cover-Up: Hiding Star Researcher Ralph Baric’s Ties to Global Pandemic

I’ll be writing more on this in the near future.

Enjoy, Paul