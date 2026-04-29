The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
4h

Thank you Paul. Looking forward to your future investigative reporting on this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture