The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curt's avatar
Curt
4h

Interestingly, the COVID narrative seems to be falling apart very quickly. We were told so many lies (that many religiously believed) COVID origins, vaccine safety, vaccine effectiveness, mask usage, etc. I would love to see this administration NIH go after the key players and bring science back into, well, science focus not power grabs. Let's hope that all players in this fiasco pay a heavy penalty! (not holding my breathe). They destroyed a trust that will be hard to recover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
2h

'Days before Biden exited the White House, his administration formally debarred both Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance...'

Interesting that Daszak was thrown under the bus while Fauci got a 10-year retroactive non-specific pardon.

I hope someday we learn what happened here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture