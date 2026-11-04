15 minute read

The details in this book chapter are really hard to believe. Even for someone like me, who has been following the censorship problems that sprung up during the Biden administration, I have a hard time accepting how bad it is in Europe.

But it’s real, and Italian journalist and author Thomas Fazi documents some of the worst aspects in his new book, “The Brussels Empire: The EU’s Silent Coup Against Democracy.” If you missed my discussion withFazi, please see it here on Youtube.

Fazi’s book was released by a German publishing house and has not yet been published in English. Below is an English translation of one chapter. I’ll be releasing a second chapter soon.

Enjoy.