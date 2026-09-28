3 minute read

Patty Conrad in a photo from her Facebook account.

After making a few calls to the Hill, I confirmed that Patricia “Patty” Conrad is the Fauci aide who plead the 5th in a private interview with Senator Rand Paul’s investigators and that her lawyer is Josh Levy, a former staffer for Senator Chuck Schumer, who teaches part-time at Georgetown University, where Fauci also has a faculty appointment. I emailed Patty Conrad early Friday morning asking who was paying her legal fees and who put her in contact with Levy, but she did not respond.

When I emailed her later that same day, I got an automatic reply from her NIH email. “I am out of the office today, Friday September 25th. I will have limited access to emails and will respond to your email when I return.”

Levy also failed to return multiple emails inquiring about his client, Patty Conrad.

Patty Conrad came to national attention last week, when Senator Rand Paul said his staff on the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) found multiple emails in which she admitted helping Tony Fauci destroy government documents. When HSGAC staff interviewed her last week, she showed up to the Committee without government lawyers, but with her personal attorney Josh Levy.

And instead of answering the committee staff’s questions, Conrad pleaded the 5th.

Refer a friend

Several HHS officials contacted over the weekend described Patty Conrad as a “sweet secretary” who was only trying to please Tony Fauci, her boss. Officials said that Fauci ran his NIH institute with an iron fist and all employees knew their job was to make him happy.

A former senior advisor to Fauci, David Morens, plead guilty in August to a conspiracy to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and the Federal Records Act regarding coronavirus research grants. Fauci was listed as “Senior NIAID Official 1” in the Justice Department’s press release announcing Morens’s guilty plea.

“We just want her to tell the truth,” Senator Paul said in an interview. “But the fact that we now have Anthony Fauci and his assistant pleading the 5th. My goodness, you think we have mobsters lawyering up here. This is just extraordinary that they can’t just tell the basic truth.”

After Democrats blocked a hearing to grant Conrad immunity and allow her to speak to staff without fear of prosecution, Senator Paul said he would refer her over to the Justice Department.

Senior HHS officials pointed out to me that despite having allegedly been caught in a crime—destroying public records, for which David Morens already plead guilty—Patty Conrad has federal employment protections that will make it hard for HHS to fire her or put her on administrative leave. Unless the Justice Department charges her, she can likely ride out her employment for several years, all while continuing to accumulate seniority and time in service.

Senator Paul revealed on Friday that his staff dug further into Conrad’s emails and uncovered previously unknown gain-of-function programs involving Fauci. “Some of the communications between Anthony Fauci and his assistant involved some programs that are very worrisome, gain-of-function programs that we didn’t know existed until we came across these emails.”

I have been told that NIH had both a public and a classified biodefense program, so these emails may be discussing those classified studies that have yet to become public.

“We will have some more explosive information that comes out in the next week,” Senator Paul said.

Leave a comment