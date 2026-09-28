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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Sep 28

I feel like I need a shower after this read. Great work, Paul!

I’ve said it repeatedly in my interactions with health agency key personnel, and at health related conferences serving as a panel guest, no more intellectual property rights for key personnel and health agencies. That goes for BARDA/DARPA, as well.

They are business partners with an industry and they increase their personal financial wealth through these business interests. COI is synonymous with corruption at that level. All “for the greater good” of their bank accounts. Those who are harmed by their businesses…are the sacrificial lambs.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Sep 28

" My goodness, you think we have mobsters lawyering up here. " It sounds like Rand Paul is starting to wake up to the fact that criminals are among those leading our country. Many will be on the ballot in November.

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