The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
9h

As some were saying, we need a congressional committee similar to the Church Commission in the 1970’s to investigate the intelligence agencies. They’ve gone so rogue that it feels like they are the greatest enemy the people of America (and the world) currently face. And if this ever happens, one has to wonder if the media would bother covering it.

Reply
Share
Sybil's avatar
Sybil
4h

Thanks for ALL of your efforts in keeping this story alive. We too appreciate your 2 hours of reading those rags.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture