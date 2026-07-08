The DisInformation Chronicle

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Sybil
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Thacker wrote: “Last week I ran an exclusive blockbuster that exposed failings at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) virus lab that made national news when I reported that NIH virologist Vincent Munster was caught smuggling deadly pathogens into the U.S.”

Yes, you did, young man! And many thanks for it!

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