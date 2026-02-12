The DisInformation Chronicle

Ubetcha
2h

Paul, Redfield is controlled ops. The whole point of the "lab vs bat" nonsense is to get people to believe they need "vaccines" to protect themselves from "viruses". Both of these arguments serve the purpose of promoting "vaccines". They have already proven that they cannot make transmissible toxins and so the best way to deliver toxins is to get people to voluntarily inject themselves with them.

That's it bud. Either you are getting used, or you too are controlled ops. I sure hope its not the latter, as I like a ton of your work.

See Beaudoin and Watt for real content and not another millionaire who continues to make his fortune in this fraud.

There's over one million Amish, Mennonite and Orthodox Jews who have never taken a "vaccine". None of them are dying of polio, diphtheria, measles, typhoid, covid or any of the other "deadly viruses".

We know this because if one of them died, it would be bigger news than the Nancy Guthrie story.

Jeff Schreiber
3h

Seems like anytime you try to get those who pumped the fake narrative to respond and maybe even apologize, all you ever get back are crickets. It’s kind of like when a kid gets caught with his hands in the cookie jar, the only thing he can do is hide inside a closet.

