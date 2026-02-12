5 minute read

In last week’s interview with former CDC Director Robert Redfield, I asked him about editors at Scientific American who tried to damage his reputation by alleging he’s not an expert on viruses. Redfield is a virologist and infectious disease physician and one of the few people in public health who has a top secret security clearance with compartmentalization, known as TS/SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Information). This is the highest U.S. government security clearance level.

During a March 2021 interview with CNN, Redfield said that evidence suggested that the pandemic likely came from a lab in Wuhan, China. There was one problem with this: 2021 was when anyone questioning if the pandemic came from a Chinese lab was being labelled a racist and conspiracy theorist.

Sure enough, Scientific American’s Laura Helmuth rose to the occasion, posting on X that Redfield shared the “conspiracy theory that the virus came from the Wuhan lab.” Helmuth then signaled to her followers in the science writing community to “get the science right, make it clear that Redfield is not an authority on the relevant science.”

Helmuth then sicced her deputy, Josh Fischman, on Redfield. Fischman wrote a piece supporting virologists with ties to the Wuhan lab by claiming that Redfield “made news this week w/ an evidence-free claim about a lab leak.”

At the time this played out, I had no clue that Redfield was a virologist with decades of experience in infectious disease research. I also didn’t realize that he had the highest security clearance possible in the United States and had reviewed all the classified material about how the pandemic started. (Redfield also told me in the interview that not all the intelligence material pointing to a lab accident has been declassified.)

When I asked Redfield about these charges by Scientific American’s editors, he said there was a “conspiracy” to silence people speaking out about a lab accident. So I asked Scientific American to explain their thinking and emailed Kim Lau, who is the President of Scientific American and VP of Consumer Media at Springer Nature, the magazine’s publisher.

How is a virologist with decades of research experience in infectious disease, and who has reviewed the classified material not an expert, I asked? Here’s the questions I sent to Lau:

1) How is someone with decades experience in infectious diseases with a TS/SCI not an authority? 2) Do either Helmuth or Fischman have expertise in infectious diseases? 3) Do either Helmuth or Fischman have security clearances to view classified material gathered to figure out how the pandemic started? 4) Does Scientific American believe that reviewing classified material does not serve as evidence? 5) Does Scientific American stand behind the statements of Helmuth and Fischman?

Despite repeated requests for an explanation, Lau did not respond.

Scientific American shoved Laura Helmuth out the door in late 2024, after I exposed her angry tweets on Bluesky in which she called members of Gen X “fucking fascists” and castigated the country—“fuck them to the moon and back”—for going to the polls and electing Trump.

In another hit to Scientific American’s credibility, reporters at Boston University’s Free Press student newspaper dug through documents released by Department of Justice as part of their investigation into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and found that Scientific American’s then editor-in-chief, Mariette DiChristina, corresponded extensively withEpstein in 2014 and 2015. DiChristina is now dean of Boston University’s College of Communication.

Here’s what the Free Press reported earlier this month:

The two set up a one-on-one meeting, had “phone dates” and DiChristina invited him to attend an editorial meeting for the Scientific American, where she worked as editor-in-chief. The emails, released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, also included correspondence from 2010 that showed DiChristina on a guest list for a meeting on “the islands,” though it was not immediately clear what Epstein meant by “islands.” All of DiChristina’s and Epstein’s communication took place after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and registered as a sex offender. DiChristina often referred to Epstein in laudatory rhetoric, and wrote in an email from 2014 that Epstein is a “financier who has supported the work of many Nobel laureates.” BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press, on DiChristina’s “behalf,” that “it was often part of her role at Scientific American to talk to people who expressed an interest in science.”

BU’s Spokesperson told the Free Press reporters that it is not Scientific American’s practice to do background checks, adding that DiChristina was never invited to attend a conference on “Epstein’s island.”

You can watch the segment of my interview with Robert Redfield discussing Scientific American’s weird, fact-addled attack on his credibility below.