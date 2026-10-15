4 minute read

Hey guys, I’ve been busy working on some long-form investigations and disappeared into a complicated maze of documents. Sorry I’ve been gone.

I wanna to bring to your attention this crazy congressional hearing featuring this self-proclaimed anti-hunger advocate who can’t admit that Coke is bad for kids. I’m not joking. She’s on camera dodging questions about Coke and whether it’s bad for kids.

During the summer break, former Biden administration advisor Gina Plata-Nino testified before Congress on the federal SNAP program, formerly called food stamps. But when she was asked if she thought SNAP should pay for kids to drink soda, she wouldn’t give answer.

Secretary Kennedy was pilloried by anti-hunger groups, including The Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) where Gina Plata-Nina now works, after he called for an end to federal food programs paying for sodas. I think we all understand why taxpayers shouldn’t buy kids sodas: America has an obesity crisis and over 21% of kids are overweight!

When governors in Arkansas and Indiana asked the Trump administration to let them ban sodas and candy from the SNAP last year, Plata-Nina told the Associated Press that research shows SNAP participants are no more likely to buy sugary drinks or snack foods than others.

“They just seem to be targeting a specific population without having data that says that they are the issue or that this is going to improve,” Plata-Nino said.

Plata-Nina’ group then helped lead a lawsuit that blocked five state from barring people to use SNAP for buying candy and soda.

Well, guess what?

Researchers from Stanford, MIT, and the University of Chicago published a study on 10 states that did ban SNAP participants from buying sugary drinks, and they found mostly positives: SNAP households bought fewer sodas for kids, and a nationwide ban is estimated to generate $1.1 billion in annual net benefits—around 70% coming from lower healthcare costs such as reduced type 2 diabetes risk.

Some years back, I peer reviewed this study for the BMJ on efforts to limit soda consumption by little kids. The research is quite clear that Coke and other sugar drinks cause kids to get fat, so I don’t know why Gina Plata-Nino can’t just say that.

Here’s her bizarre testimony for your amusement. Please leave comments below. I’m interested in what you think is going on, because it’s hilarious and confusing.

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