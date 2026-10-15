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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Oct 15

I am sure if you follow the money you will find it somewhere. That is the way of unraveling 100% of all political moves.

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Fi's avatar
Fi
Oct 15

Hilarious. The woman should be a politician.

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