The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

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Steve's avatar
Steve
10h

1. "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Yogi Berra

2. Is Scientific American, Nature all that much better?

3. So much of this is on subjects that can be Popularized, Politicized.

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
6hEdited

From concluding paragraphs:

—it is clear that our peoplo-stat has to control the fertility y*, and has to maintain it at the level l/tm. Today, this means cutting the birth rate…

Relentless world-wide ‘vaccination programs’ ever since

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