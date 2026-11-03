5 minute read
The EU was sold as a project that would make Europe stronger and more democratic. Italian journalist and author Thomas Fazi argues in his new book, “The Brussels Empire: The EU’s Silent Coup Against Democracy” that it was actually designed to do the opposite: move power away from voters and into unaccountable institutions in Brussels.
In this interview, Fazi says the European Commission holds a monopoly on initiating legislation while the European Parliament, elected by voters, remains largely powerless. He details the multi-hundred-million-euro propaganda operation that funds NGOs, media outlets, and academic programs (including Erasmus and the Jean Monnet Programme) to shape public opinion to favor the EU.
Fazi also covers the escalating tools of control Brussels deploys against European citizens themselves: the Digital Services Act (DSA) used to censor legal speech, the push for “Chat Control” to scan private messages and emails, and the use of sanctions against journalists and citizens (including Alina Lipp, Thomas Roper, Hüseyin Doğru, and Swiss analyst Jacques Baud) without trial or due process.
Fazi, a longtime leftist who once supported European integration, explains why he now believes the project cannot be reformed. Fazi’s book was released by a German publishing house and has not yet been published in English. I’ve gotten an English translation and will be releasing a couple chapters in coming days.
Here’s some topics we cover in the interview:
Why the EU fails basic tests of liberal democracy
The Commission’s monopoly on legislation and the weakness of the Parliament
Funding of NGOs, media, and academia to manufacture consent
Digital Services Act and systematic over-censorship
Chat Control and the surveillance of private communications
Sanctions used against the EU’s own citizens and journalists
Historical shift of the European left from defending national sovereignty
Why Fazi concludes the EU is unreformable
Enjoy!!!
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We're only at the beginning of the beginning of the end.
Sounds like both of you might want to start stuffing $ in your mattress. Honestly understanding how the EU is very perplexing since I agree w Fazi that most Europeans still identify w their country of origin and our quite proud. I was just there a few weeks ago and our tour guide who has lived in Italy for 40 years who is Croatian cannot get Italian citizenship. So much for integration. I was also in Barcelona and witnessed the Antifa town square takeover. Now are these mostly unemployed men fighting the fascists of the Commission?? Maybe they should rather than destroy thousands year old statues. This was very educational on how the EU is/was designed to consolidate power. I don't ever see a future where EU citizens will consider themselves European first. Fazi explains his positions in a very clear manner but was very disappointed he had to fit in "Genocide" and use Israel as one of the reasons why he has now shifted his position on supporting globalism but he is a leftist after all.