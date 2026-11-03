5 minute read

The EU was sold as a project that would make Europe stronger and more democratic. Italian journalist and author Thomas Fazi argues in his new book, “The Brussels Empire: The EU’s Silent Coup Against Democracy” that it was actually designed to do the opposite: move power away from voters and into unaccountable institutions in Brussels.

In this interview, Fazi says the European Commission holds a monopoly on initiating legislation while the European Parliament, elected by voters, remains largely powerless. He details the multi-hundred-million-euro propaganda operation that funds NGOs, media outlets, and academic programs (including Erasmus and the Jean Monnet Programme) to shape public opinion to favor the EU.

Fazi also covers the escalating tools of control Brussels deploys against European citizens themselves: the Digital Services Act (DSA) used to censor legal speech, the push for “Chat Control” to scan private messages and emails, and the use of sanctions against journalists and citizens (including Alina Lipp, Thomas Roper, Hüseyin Doğru, and Swiss analyst Jacques Baud) without trial or due process.

Fazi, a longtime leftist who once supported European integration, explains why he now believes the project cannot be reformed. Fazi’s book was released by a German publishing house and has not yet been published in English. I’ve gotten an English translation and will be releasing a couple chapters in coming days.

Here’s some topics we cover in the interview:

Why the EU fails basic tests of liberal democracy

The Commission’s monopoly on legislation and the weakness of the Parliament

Funding of NGOs, media, and academia to manufacture consent

Digital Services Act and systematic over-censorship

Chat Control and the surveillance of private communications

Sanctions used against the EU’s own citizens and journalists

Historical shift of the European left from defending national sovereignty

Why Fazi concludes the EU is unreformable

Enjoy!!!

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