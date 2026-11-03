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Phil C's avatar
Phil C
9h

We're only at the beginning of the beginning of the end.

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MH's avatar
MH
8h

Sounds like both of you might want to start stuffing $ in your mattress. Honestly understanding how the EU is very perplexing since I agree w Fazi that most Europeans still identify w their country of origin and our quite proud. I was just there a few weeks ago and our tour guide who has lived in Italy for 40 years who is Croatian cannot get Italian citizenship. So much for integration. I was also in Barcelona and witnessed the Antifa town square takeover. Now are these mostly unemployed men fighting the fascists of the Commission?? Maybe they should rather than destroy thousands year old statues. This was very educational on how the EU is/was designed to consolidate power. I don't ever see a future where EU citizens will consider themselves European first. Fazi explains his positions in a very clear manner but was very disappointed he had to fit in "Genocide" and use Israel as one of the reasons why he has now shifted his position on supporting globalism but he is a leftist after all.

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