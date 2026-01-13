The DisInformation Chronicle

Vivien C Buckley
14h

It strikes me that trying to be honest by people or organizations is under oppressive pushback. It’s clear that a monied cabal exists and wants to protect their profitable and powerful positions. Look what is going on with medical journals. Scientists can’t post their findings because people like Elizabeth Bik bring them down. Or Onctarget.com was the victim of a cyber crash of a journal written by Charlotte Kuperwasser and Wafik S El-Deiry’s paper. This is all criminal behaviour but nothing gets done. The cabal is free to do as it wishes.

